Markets
VUG

5 Popular Vanguard ETFs Are Splitting Their Shares. Do You Own Any, and Should You Be Rejoicing?

April 13, 2026 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by Selena Maranjian for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Here's some news you don't see every day: Shares of five popular exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are splitting soon. The ETFs belong to the respected money manager Vanguard (known for ultra-low fees, among other things), and the splits will be effective April 21.

Here's a closer look at the news and how it might affect you.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Someone is smiling and holding out five fingers.

Image source: Getty Images.

Five Vanguard ETFs splitting

First off, below are the five ETFs. (Remember that an ETF is a fund that trades like a stock.) I'll include their recent performances, dividend yields, expense ratios (annual fees) -- and how they will be splitting their shares. I'm also including numbers for Vanguard's S&P 500 index fund, for comparison.

Fund

Expense Ratio

Dividend Yield

5-Year Average Annual Gain

10-year Average Annual Gain

Split Ratio

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG)

0.03%

0.46%

11.38%

16.21%

6:1

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT)

0.09%

0.44%

14.78%

21.72%

8:1

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK)

0.05%

0.39%

12.26%

17.00%

5:1

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT: VO)

0.03%

1.51%

6.72%

10.91%

4:1

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VOOG)

0.07%

0.54%

12.17%

15.91%

6:1

Vanguard S&P 500 ET

0.03%

1.19%

11.74%

14.22%

N/A

All about splits

The difference in split ratio is likely due to differences in the funds' per-share prices: The Vanguard Information Technology ETF recently traded near $718 per share, while the Vanguard Mid-Cap fund traded near $291.

Should you be excited about these splits? Well, no. It's true that if you own any of these funds, you'll suddenly own more shares. For example, 100 shares of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF will turn into 800 shares! But the share price will be ratcheted down proportionately. The total value of your shares won't change much at all when a holding splits.

Here's a clearer example: If you owned 100 shares of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF when it split, and it traded at $718 per share pre-split, your holding would be worth $71,800. Post split, you'd have 800 shares, but the share price would have been divided by eight, so shares would be trading for around $89.75 apiece. Multiply your 800 shares by $89.75, and you'll arrive at...$71,800.

What to do?

These impressive ETFs are worth considering for your portfolio. Most investors will be served quite well just sticking with a basic, low-fee S&P 500 index fund. But if you're seeking faster growth, you might consider some of these funds above. Remember, though, that should the market pull back, as it invariably does now and then, growth stocks will often fall harder.

Note, too, that most of these funds are rather top-heavy with huge tech stocks such as Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple. All but the Mid-Cap fund recently sported those as their top three holdings. So, if you're investing in several of these funds, you won't be diversifying as much as you might think.

Anyone worried about a market pullback might want to check out some great dividend-focused ETFs, such as the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Growth ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Growth ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Growth ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $555,526!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,403!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 13, 2026.

Selena Maranjian has positions in Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, and Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VUG
VGT
VO
VOOG
MGK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.