This week, Tracey is going solo to answer some of your questions about a variety of stocks. Leave your questions in the YouTube comments. Tracey looks at them and values your feedback.

People have left questions on YouTube about a bunch of different stocks recently, and combined with questions she got at football tailgating and from family and friends, she’s bringing you 5 stocks.

Drilling Down on the Zacks Rank and Earnings

What are these companies Zacks Rank? The Zacks Rank is a short-term recommendation of just 1 to 3 months. It is based on changes to analyst earnings estimates. It can change daily, and often does during earnings season.

The Zacks Rank of 1 is the highest Rank. That is a “Strong Buy” stock. The Zacks Rank of 5 is the lowest Rank. That is a “Strong Sell.”

About 5% of all stocks that have the Rank are a Strong Buy and 5% are a Strong Sell. A Rank of 3 is in the middle, as a “Hold.” About 80% of all stocks that have a Rank are Holds.

The Zacks Rank can help stock investors find hidden gems, or steer them away from a company that is struggling.

Are these popular stocks steals or misses?

5 Popular Stocks: Buy or Not?

1. Nestle S.A. ( NSRGY )

Nestle is a Swiss company with a market cap of $233 billion. It’s products include chocolate, drinks, pet care, coffee, cereals and others.

Shares of Nestle have fallen 13% over the last 5 years and are at 5-year lows. It trades with a forward Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.9. A P/E under 15 is considered a value stock. Nestle also pays a dividend, which is yielding 2.3% on Zacks.

Is Nestle a buy or not?

2. The Hershey Company ( HSY )

The Hershey Company, which is a food company specializing in snacks, especially of the chocolate kind, recently reported third quarter results. Hershey lowered full year guidance due to high cocoa prices and a challenging consumer environment.

Shares of Hershey are down 10% year-to-date. Is it cheap? Hershey has a forward P/E of 18.8. A P/E under 15 is considered to be a value stock. It pays a dividend, yielding 3.1%.

Is Hershey a buy or not?

3. IonQ, Inc. ( IONQ )

IonQ is in quantum computing. Traders have jumped into the stock. Shares of IonQ are up 81.8% year-to-date.

But earnings are expected to be negative this year and next. The Zacks Consensus is looking for a loss of $0.84 in 2024 and a loss of $1.09 in 2025. Because the earnings are in the negative, it doesn’t have a P/E ratio.

Is IonQ a buy or not?

4. Starbucks Corp. ( SBUX )

Starbucks has a new CEO and a new strategy to boost the brand. Earnings are expected to decline 4.8% this year. It’s a Zacks #5 Strong Sell stock.

Shares of Starbucks are up 17.5% over the last 5 years compared to the S&P 500 which has gained 92.9%. Is it cheap? Starbucks trades with a forward P/E of 30.5. It’s certainly not a value at that level.

Is Starbucks a buy or not?

5. Carvana Co. ( CVNA )

Carvana, the e-commerce platform to buy and sell used cars, has seen a big turnaround in its shares in 2024. Shares of Carvana are up 394% year-to-date.

It’s not cheap. Carvana has a forward P/E of 230. This is extremely high. But does it have the growth? Earnings are expected to be up 38.7% this year. That’s great growth. Carvana is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Is Carvana a buy or not?

What else do you need to know about these 5 popular stocks?

Tune into this week’s video podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of SBUX in her personal portfolio.]

