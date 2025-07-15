5 Popular Money Goals That Are Terrible For Your Finances

When it comes to money goals, some sound so good they practically sell themselves — Buy a house as soon as possible! Save $10,000 this year! Quit your job and work for yourself!

But just because a goal is popular doesn’t mean it’s actually good for your financial health. In fact, some of the most common money milestones people chase can quietly sabotage your savings, stress levels and long-term success.

Here’s a break down of a few of these well-intentioned but misguided financial goals — and what to do instead.

Paying Off Your Mortgage Early at All Costs

This is a common goal, but it can backfire if you’re draining emergency savings or neglecting retirement contributions to do it, said Christopher Migliaccio, lawyer and founder of Warren and Migliaccio L.L.P, who frequently deals with debt defense and bankruptcy.

“Once that cash is locked in your home, it’s no longer liquid or easily accessible,” Migliaccio added.

Instead, he advised focusing on building a robust emergency fund and maxing out retirement accounts first. Consider making small extra payments toward principal, but only after your other priorities are secure.

Chasing Aggressive Investment Returns

Many people set vague goals like “doubling their money in five years,” pushing them into speculative stocks or crypto. But Migliaccio said that often leads to losses and regret.

Instead, opt for anchoring your investment plan to specific, realistic goals like funding a child’s education or retirement, with diversified, long-term investments.

“Slow, steady returns win the race,” Migliaccio said.

Prioritizing a “No-Debt Lifestyle” Over Credit Health

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a long credit history will help your score — so it’s important to be working on it.

Some people aggressively avoid all debt, including responsible credit usage, which leaves them with thin credit files and low credit scores.

“This can actually make it harder to qualify for affordable mortgages or insurance later,” said Migliaccio.

His advice? Maintain at least one active, low-utilization credit card to build credit history responsibly.

Buying a Home Before You’re Ready

“Buying instead of renting” is often glorified as the ultimate money goal.

However, Migliaccio said rushing into homeownership before you’re financially prepared, especially without adequate savings for repairs or closing costs, can lead to foreclosure or financial strain.

The better option: Ensure you have three to six months of living expenses saved after your down payment, and fully understand all hidden homeownership costs before purchasing.

Turning Hobbies into Income Too Soon

According to Migliaccio, many pursue the dream of “monetizing their passion” prematurely, quitting stable jobs without a clear plan.

This, however, can create severe financial instability if the side hustle fails to generate steady income.

“Test the waters, slowly grow your side business alongside your main income, and set clear financial benchmarks before transitioning,” he advised.

