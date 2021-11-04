Earnings season continues to grind on even though most of FANGMAN has already reported.

Over 1500 companies are expected to report earnings this week.

Among them are a lot of the red-hot growth stocks including those in fintech, social media, travel and sports betting.

After big rallies in 2020, have growth stocks kept the momentum in 2021?

Where do these stocks go from here?

5 Popular Growth Stock Earnings Charts

1. Square SQ has beat 5 quarters in a row, posting big beats during that time. Shares have taken a time out in 2021, however, gaining just 16% year-to-date. Shares are not cheap, with a forward P/E of 138. Is all the good news priced in?

2. MercadoLibre MELI has beat 4 out of the last 5 quarters. The Amazon of Central and South America also has a big fintech division in Mercado Pago. After a big rally in 2020, shares are actually down 8.5% in 2021. But with a forward P/E of 540, is valuation an issue?

3. Pinterest PINS has beat big 5 quarters in a row. But it’s all about the average monthly users, which fell last quarter on the reopen. Shares are down 32% year-to-date. It now trades with a forward P/E of 40. Is Pinterest a deal?

4. Airbnb, Inc. ABNB has beat 2 times and missed once since its IPO. Shares have been volatile but are now up about 17.7% year-to-date. Earnings remain in the negative, but how quickly can it turn that around?

5. DraftKings Inc. DKNGhas missed every quarter since it did its SPAC in 2020. That’s 6 misses in a row. Shares are up just 0.6% year-to-date. Have these shares lost their momentum?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of PINS in her personal portfolio.]

