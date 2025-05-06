5 Poor Habits When Dining Out That Waste Your Paycheck

If you’re like a lot of people in the United States, you spend hundreds of dollars eating out each month. In fact, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans spent about $328 eating out each month in 2023.

Whether you spend more or less, there are almost always ways to cut your bill when dining out. Some may take a bit of planning — like making a budget or searching for coupons — while others can be done at the restaurant.

Here’s a look at some poor habits you may want to cut so dining out takes a smaller chunk of your paycheck.

Having No Budget

First things first. The best way you can save money when dining out is to have a budget, according to Ramsey Solutions. You can have a plan so you know how much you want to spend eating out for the month. You could try a budgeting app such as EveryDollar.

Not Taking Advantage of Deals

Don’t let laziness be your enemy. If you’re going to eat out, at least check to see if there are any deals at the restaurant you want to visit. According to The Penny Hoarder, some possible deals include discounts for veterans or military members, happy hours, free meals for kids and coupons.

Being Selfish

This is a tip that can save you some serious money and help you reduce your calorie intake. Instead of ordering your own meal, look to see what options are available you could share with someone else. Perhaps there’s a combo that includes steak and shrimp with two sides. That’s probably more than enough. Another way to tackle this is to order something that’s big enough for you to take home for another meal.

Relying on Delivery Apps

If you use delivery apps, you’re probably well aware of how much more meals can cost if you have them brought to you. Instead, perhaps you could get some exercise and walk to the restaurant or pick up something on your way home from work.

Making It Expensive To Socialize

One of the big reasons some people dine out is to socialize and spend time with family and friends. Yet, you might end up going to an expensive restaurant and spending more than you would by yourself. So, Ramsey Solutions advised meeting for coffee or tea instead of a full meat. Or, you could take turns eating at each other’s homes.

