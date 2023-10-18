5 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Florida But Way Cheaper

When it comes to retirement, the desire for sunny weather, recreational opportunities and a low cost of living usually tops the list of must-haves. While Florida may have once been the go-to state for such desires, escalating costs are prompting retirees to consider alternatives. Keep reading to learn more.

Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Going Instead

5 Places for Retirement That Are Cheaper Than Florida

Each of these locations offers its own unique charm and set of benefits that align with the desires of those looking to stretch their dollars in retirement. Here are five alternatives to the Sunshine State, where retirees can enjoy a rich lifestyle without the hefty price tag:

Athens, Georgia Biloxi, Mississippi Chattanooga, Tennessee Corpus Christi, Texas Tucson, Arizona

1. Athens, Georgia

Known for its vibrant cultural scene, Athens offers a warm climate similar to Florida’s, but with a significantly lower cost of living. With a robust lineup of music festivals, art events and historical sites, Athens is an attractive alternative for retirees seeking both entertainment and affordability.

2. Biloxi, Mississippi

With its sunny beaches, coastal lifestyle and variety of casinos, Biloxi presents itself as a favorable destination for those who love both relaxation and excitement. The cost of living is considerably lower compared to Florida, making it an appealing option for those on a fixed income.

3. Chattanooga, Tennessee

Situated along the Tennessee River, Chattanooga offers retirees a picturesque setting combined with a mild climate and a variety of recreational activities. The city is surrounded by mountains and is known for its vibrant arts scene, extensive walking trails and affordable living costs. With its beautiful landscapes and diverse cultural offerings, Chattanooga is an appealing option for those seeking a cheaper alternative to Florida for retirement.

4. Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, located on the Gulf of Mexico, offers a coastal experience akin to Florida. With miles of beaches, rich marine life and affordable housing options, it is a hidden gem for retirees seeking a balance between coastal living and financial prudence.

5. Tucson, Arizona

While not a coastal city, Tucson offers a warm climate, scenic landscapes and a variety of recreational activities. The cost of living is relatively lower, and with its rich history and diverse cultural events, Tucson stands out as a valuable option for retirees.

Final Take

Finding a place that feels like Florida but doesn’t stretch your budget can be challenging, but the locations above offer a promising alternative. Whichever place you choose, remember to consider your financial situation, prioritize your needs and explore the local culture and amenities to ensure a comfortable and fulfilling retirement.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

