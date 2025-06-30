5 Pieces of ‘Propaganda’ Money Expert Kumiko Love Isn’t Falling for — and How It Can Help Your Finances

Kumiko Love, known as The Budget Mom on social media, recently shared an Instagram reel titled “Propaganda I’m Not Falling For.” The short video, which played Elton John’s Rocket Man over a series of video clips, displayed beliefs that Love isn’t buying.

While some are obvious, others will make you think if it’s worth revising your views on money, socioeconomics and success to improve your long-term finances.

Buy Now, Pay Later

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) is a payment service through companies like Klarna and Affirm. Gen Z has been quick to adopted these services, with 59% of that demographic using BNPL, according to a recent study by PartnerCentric.

BNPL provides instant gratification for the things you want or, sometimes, things you need like groceries. But if you have too many BNPL loans going at once, you risk missing payments and facing hefty fees. Plus, if you don’t have the money now, will you have the money to make payments over the next several months without falling behind on other bills?

On top of that, scoring company FICO recently announced they’ll roll out a new model factoring in Buy Now, Pay Later loans to consumers’ scores this fall. Affirm started reporting their BNPL loans issued from May 1 onward to TransUnion, according to an April press release from the company.

Think carefully before you borrow through one of these programs.

Social Media Is Reality

The words might seem ironic coming from an Instagram influencer with a carefully edited video showcasing herself looking beautiful and put-together even while jogging, ziplining or tending her perfectly green raised garden beds. But it’s true: Social media is not reality.

And if you fall into the trap that everything you see on social is the truth, and not just carefully curated moments that should be taken as a “best-of” highlight reel rather than real life, it can lead to overspending.

One study by CreditKarma revealed that 48% of Gen Z and 40% of millennials said social media causes them to spend money they don’t have. If you find social media is affecting your wallet, consider spending less time online or, at least, disconnect your credit cards from social media and other online shopping platforms.

FOMO

FOMO, or the “fear of missing out,” can also sabotage your financial goals. FOMO often goes hand-in-hand with social media spending, but not always.

A separate study from Credit Karma revealed that Gen Z and millennials tend to spend money when they’re out with friends because they don’t want to feel left out. Roughly one-third of both cohorts said they have a friend who drives them to overspend and that they want to keep up with their friend.

“If you’re in a situation where you feel pressured to spend money to keep up with your friend’s lifestyle, start by being honest with them about your financial situation and what your limitations are when it comes to spending on things like dining out or a night out on the town,” CreditKarma’s Courtney Alev said in the report.

Credit Card Points Are Free Money

You just cashed in a welcome bonus on a top-tier credit card for the summer vacation of your dreams. Or maybe you justified a large purchase on your credit card because you knew you were getting 5% cash back.

Credit card points can be extremely helpful tools to stretch your travel budget or put extra cash in your pocket — but only if you pay off the balance when it’s due.

If you have a credit card with an interest rate of 25%, which is the average rate in June 2025, according to Forbes, and you’re carrying a balance, you aren’t earning 5% cash back — you’re just paying slightly less interest.

Money Can’t Buy Happiness

Here’s the twist at the end of Love’s video. After implying that you shouldn’t go into debt to buy things you can’t afford, thinking they will bring you happiness, she shares that she doesn’t buy into the myth that “Money can’t buy happiness.”

The final clip shows someone riding a bicycle on gorgeous trails on a sunny day, with the potential implication that freedom — and maybe a nice bike with a GoPro attached — is actually what delivers happiness.

The most recent study on the topic found that money can buy happiness, to a degree.

“[F]or most people larger incomes are associated with greater happiness,” University of Pennsylvania researcher Matthew Killingsworth said in an article published in the school’s business journal Knowledge at Wharton. “Money is not the secret to happiness, but it can probably help a bit.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Pieces of 'Propaganda' Money Expert Kumiko Love Isn't Falling for — and How It Can Help Your Finances

