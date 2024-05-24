5 Pieces of Vintage IKEA Furniture That Could Be Worth Thousands — Are They in Your Home?

You might know that many people can earn a side income by buying and selling antiques, including heirloom-quality furniture from centuries ago. But did you know that you could have much newer furniture in your home that also sells for thousands on the re-sale market?

Explore More: 6 Cheap Hobbies To Start in 2024 That Will Make You Extra Money

Find Out: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

You might be surprised to learn that Ikea furniture from as recently as 2001 is selling for more than $1,000, according to a recent Washington Post article.

1994 VILBERT Chair

The colorful and modern VILBERT chair is a highly sought-after collectible created exclusively for IKEA by Danish designer Verner Panton. Only 4,000 pieces were made, and the chair was discontinued rapidly. It sells for $1,018 USD on the website Billy.forsale, which specializes in vintage IKEA furniture.

1980s Poem Leather Sofa

You could purchase a new sofa from Costco for under $2,000. Or you could get the IKEA Poem Leather Sofa in the 1980s for $3,105 on Chairish.com. If you have this classic three-seat leather sofa designed by Noboru Nakamura in your basement, attic, or storage unit, it might be time to dust it off and sell it.

2000s Enetri by Niels Gammelgaard for Ikea Shelving System

Heirloom furniture that sells for thousands is typically made from solid wood. But that’s not the case with the Enetri shelving unit, manufactured from veneered chipboard shelves on a powder-coated white metal frame. Nonetheless, the system is sturdy, made with high-quality materials, and features the excellent craftsmanship offered by the Ikea of that era. The unit sells for $1,729 at Chairish.com.

1980s Post Modern Signatur Executive Desk

A stylish twist on a school teacher’s desk, with a honey oak frame and chrome detailing, the Signatur Executive Desk designed for Ikea by Tord Bjorklund in the 1980s exemplifies IKEA’s classic form meets function philosophy. If you’re willing to part with this classic piece, you could earn $2,600, the listing price at Chairish.com.

2000s Storvik Lounge Chair

Hunker.com called the rattan Storvik lounge chair one of the “most desirable vintage Ikea designs.” The design by Carl Ojerstam won a Red Dot Award in 2002, and had a limited run from 2001 to 2005, making it a rare piece, according to Chairish.com.

If you have one in good condition, which could be a challenge as delicate rattan tends to fray over the years, you might be able to sell it for more than $2,300.

Lisa van Steenbergen, co-founder of Furnituren, shared what makes Ikea furniture so attractive across the decades, in a recent Hunker.com article. “IKEA sells affordable designs for the majority,” she said. “They offer a collection that is on trend, but also timeless, focusing on quality and function.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Pieces of Vintage IKEA Furniture That Could Be Worth Thousands — Are They in Your Home?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.