This is a big week for earnings with over 900 companies reporting including the rest of FAANG and many of the hot big cap stocks from drug makers, to restaurants, to retailers, and financials.

A lot of companies missed earnings last quarter due to the impacts of the pandemic.

That’s what makes these 5 companies even more impressive because they still managed to beat last quarter. Not only that, they have a perfect earnings surprise track record over the course of the last few years.

These companies are true earnings all-stars.

But with the coronavirus impacts hitting many company results hard in Q2, will they be able to keep their perfect records?

5 Perfect Earnings Charts

1. Visa V has the best earnings chart on the Street. Not only does it still have its 5-year earnings surprise track record, but it hasn’t missed since it went IPO in 2008. That has to be some kind of earnings record. Amazing. Can it keep the streak going this quarter?

2. Procter & Gamble PG also has an impressive chart. Not only does it have the perfect earnings track record over the last 5 years, it hasn’t missed since 2014, Shares are on the verge of a breakout. Can they keep the momentum?

3. Mastercard MA hasn’t missed since 2014. Impressive. Shares are up big off the coronavirus sell-off but they haven’t re-tested the pre-COVID highs yet. Will they do so after this report?

4. Stanley Black & Decker SWK hasn’t missed since 2012. That’s 8 years of beating. Amazing. Shares are up 36% over the last 3 months but it still hasn’t broken out again. Can this quarter give it the momentum to do so?

5. ServiceNow, Inc. NOW is kind of a cheater, as it has only beat since Zacks data began in 2017. But still, that’s over 3 years of beats. Shares are hot, and are at new 5-year highs going into this report. Will another beat push the shares even higher?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.