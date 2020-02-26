Earnings season continues to roll on with over 800 companies expected to report this week, making it a busy week for reports.

While most of the S&P 500 has now reported, many of the small and mid-cap companies have not.

This is a big week for the retail companies as a dozen of them will be reporting earnings, including several of the big guns like JC Penney and Macy’s.

But we’ll also hear from a few of the high-flying, growth stocks.

5 of them have perfect earnings surprise track records. They haven’t missed on earnings in the past 5 years. That’s not easy to do.

Who knew that some hot stocks, also have hot earnings surprise streaks?

5 Perfect Earnings Charts

1. Salesforce CRM hasn’t missed since Zacks data began in 2017. Shares are trading near 5-year highs, even with recent coronavirus weakness. Can it keep the momentum even as the market bears growl?

2. Planet Fitness PLNT has one of the top charts of the week. Shares are up 344% since the 2015 IPO. It hasn’t missed during that time either, with a perfect record extending back nearly 5 years. Can it keep up its streak?

3. Square SQ hasn’t missed since it’s 2015 IPO either but its shares have been on more of a roller coaster ride than Planet Fitness. Still, shares are up 20% year-to-date, well out performing the S&P 500 during that time. It’s seeing some coronavirus weakness. Is this a buying opportunity?

4. Anaplan PLAN is up 134% since its 2018 IPO. It also has kept its earnings streak alive through the last year. Shares recently hit new highs. Can it keep up the double-digit sales growth?

5. Beyond Meat BYND is well off its 2019 highs but is still up 67% since its IPO. It’s also got a crazy high P/E at 289x. But do investors care? It hasn’t missed since its 2019 IPO. Can earnings catch up with the enthusiasm?

