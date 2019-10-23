This is a key week for big cap earnings reports. Over 600 companies are reporting, among them nearly a quarter of the S&P 500.

And while there will be some big technology and industrial names reporting, including one of the FAANG companies, there are also a lot of companies that have great earnings surprise track records but few are talking about them.

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter for five years. These five have been doing that.

Every. Single. Quarter.

Additionally, their charts are looking good. In one case, they have the best chart of all companies on the Street. (And no, it’s not a FAANG stock.)

Will they continue with their perfect surprise streaks this quarter?

5 Perfect Earnings Charts

1. PayPal PYPL is a little bit of a cheat as it only went IPO in 2015. But since then, it has beat every quarter. Shares hit new highs in July 2019 but have fallen 17% over the last 3 months. Is this a buying opportunity?

2. Intel INTC hit new highs in early 2019 but has pulled back since then. It has an excellent earnings surprise record going back 5 years. Can it keep it up with this volatile semiconductor market?

3. Raytheon RTN hit new highs in early 2018 and then saw a sell-off by the end of the year. But shares have rebounded 33% in 2019. Will another beat push these shares back into a break out?

4. Visa V still has the best chart on all of Wall Street. Not only has it not missed in the last 5 years but it has NOT missed since its 2008 IPO. 11 years of beating. Amazing. Shares also continue to hit new highs, gaining 29% this year. Every quarter I ask if it is too hot to handle, and every quarter I’ve been wrong.

5. Stanley Black & Decker SWK hasn’t missed in 5 years either. The shares also saw the late 2018 sell off and have bounced off those lows. Shares are up 26% year-to-date in choppy trading. Can it get back on track to those all-time highs this year?

