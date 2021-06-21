5 Penny Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Penny stocks are making major moves today with many of them on the rise and we’re taking a look at the market to see how the best ones are doing on Monday.

Source: John Brueske/Shutterstock.com

Investors that want the extra context of what the market’s been up to today can also check out our pre-market stock movers coverage from this morning. A few penny stocks made it onto that list today. You can find that at this link.

Now let’s get into those top penny stocks!

Penny Stocks on the Move Monday

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN: GSAT ) stock starts us off with shares climbing more than 22% this morning as over 80 million shares change hands. For perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 19.3 million shares.

(NYSEAMERICAN: ) stock starts us off with shares climbing more than 22% this morning as over 80 million shares change hands. For perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 19.3 million shares. ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH ) shares are only just out of the penny stock range and we’re including them because of that. The stock was up 13% with some 131 million units moving. Its daily average trading volume is about 30.1 million shares.

(NASDAQ: ) shares are only just out of the penny stock range and we’re including them because of that. The stock was up 13% with some 131 million units moving. Its daily average trading volume is about 30.1 million shares. Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTCMKTS: RLLCF ) stock is sitting about 5% higher as of this writing with some 10 million shares changing hands. That’s approaching its daily average trading volume of 13.8 million shares.

(OTCMKTS: ) stock is sitting about 5% higher as of this writing with some 10 million shares changing hands. That’s approaching its daily average trading volume of 13.8 million shares. Transocean (NYSE: RIG ) stock joins the rising penny stocks with shares up over 4% this morning. It has seen more than 9 million shares trade, which is still below its daily average trading volume of about 18.5 million shares.

(NYSE: ) stock joins the rising penny stocks with shares up over 4% this morning. It has seen more than 9 million shares trade, which is still below its daily average trading volume of about 18.5 million shares. Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) closes out the penny stocks list with shares up close to 4%. About 5.5 million shares have traded as of this writing as compared to its 8.9 million daily average trading volume.

Investors looking for more hot stocks news for Monday should keep scrolling.

We’ve got plenty of market coverage today that investors will want to be aware of. That includes the latest news affecting blockchain stocks, cryptos, as well as ContextLogic. you can learn all about that at the following links.

More Monday Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

The post 5 Penny Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.