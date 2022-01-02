5 Pandemic-Friendly Side Hustles You Can Do From Home

Image source: Getty Images

You may have reached the point where rising gas and grocery prices are making it harder to stretch your paycheck. Or, you may have financial goals you want to meet, like accumulating a $3,000 balance in your savings account or paying off a $1,500 credit card balance.

A side hustle could be just the thing that gives you more spending power and helps you meet your personal objectives. There are plenty of side gigs to choose from in today's economy.

But if you've been taking a more cautious approach to the pandemic, you may not want a job that forces you to interact with others in person. If that's the case, worry not -- there are plenty of side jobs you can do without leaving your home. Here are five worth considering.

1. Content writing and editing

If you're good with words, grammar, or attention to detail, you may be able to land a job writing or editing web content. This sort of work can not only be done remotely, but you may, in fact, be more efficient at it if you do it from the comfort of home. The less background noise you have to deal with, the fewer mistakes you might make.

2. Web design

Designing websites isn't something everyone can pick up and do. But if you have the skills, you might manage to secure a steady stream of clients whose websites need to be created and updated. Furthermore, there's no need to meet with those clients in person when Zoom will do the trick in discussing details to guide you in your work.

3. Data entry

Data entry may not be the most thrilling work out there, but it could be your ticket to a nice extra paycheck. Just as importantly, it's work that can be done remotely. Plus, it may be fairly easy to snag a data entry gig, especially among companies seeking to move their businesses online.

4. Telemarketing

Those annoying marketing calls you used to constantly get during dinnertime growing up? You could be the person to start making them! While telemarketing may not be your ideal side hustle, it's a job that can most certainly be done remotely. The work can be pretty easy -- you just read from a script, repeatedly, and try not to flinch when half of the people you call hang up on you.

5. Tutoring

For younger students, in-person tutoring is probably a better bet than remote tutoring. But for high schoolers or older students, a remote tutoring setup may work just fine. If you're skilled at a challenging academic subject, it pays to see if you can secure some tutoring gigs where you meet over Zoom and help clients build skills.

A lot of people are working remotely these days -- and that extends to those with side hustles. If you want to raise your income without taking on pandemic-related risk, it pays to explore these options for work you can do from home.

