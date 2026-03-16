5 Oversold Large-Cap Stocks That May Be Worth Buying Soon

A sea of red has swept the market in recent weeks. Inflationary fears are ramping up, the odds of a Fed rate cut are dwindling, and oil prices are surging as the situation in the Middle East intensifies. What began early in the year as selling pressure concentrated in mega-cap technology and software stocks, driven by growing concerns around AI capital expenditure and competitive moats, has since evolved into a broad market-wide selloff. The layers of fear and uncertainty have taken their toll, with the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) closing last week down 1.5% and now sitting almost over 3% in the red for the year.

But it's not all bad news. When fear drives fundamentally sound stocks into oversold or deep value territory, it can also create compelling buying opportunities for patient investors. One way to identify those opportunities is through the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which flags when a stock may be technically oversold. Another is to examine forward P/E ratios relative to sector peers, which can reveal when a stock has been punished beyond what its earnings outlook warrants. With that framework in mind, here are five large-cap stocks worth watching closely as the market selloff deepens.

Delta Air Lines: A Value Signal Hiding Inside a Steep Pullback

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) has been one of the hardest-hit names in recent weeks, falling almost 18% this month alone and now sitting just over 15% in the red year to date (YTD). Its RSI has dropped to 34, edging close to oversold territory, but it's the valuation metrics that really stand out. DAL currently trades at a P/E of 7.7, with a forward P/E approaching 7, figures that historically signal a potential value buying opportunity.

The question for investors is whether this is a value opportunity or a value trap. Looking at the fundamentals, the case for opportunity appears stronger.

Delta posted record full-year 2025 revenue of $58.3 billion, a 10% operating margin, and $4.6 billion in free cash flow, a company record that materially reduced leverage and produced a 12% return on invested capital.

Management is guiding for 2026 EPS of $6.50 to $7.50, representing 20% year-over-year growth, alongside free cash flow of $3 to $4 billion and a target leverage ratio of approximately 2x by year-end.

Wall Street is firmly in the bull camp, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and a price target implying nearly 35% upside from current levels. Institutions echo that sentiment, with $6.4 billion in inflows over the prior 12 months versus $4 billion in outflows. On the chart, DAL is attempting to find support near its 50-day SMA. If the stock can build a base around the $60 level, it could confirm a higher low and the stabilization needed to signal a potential entry point for longer-term investors.

JPMorgan Chase: Sector Pressure Creates a Window

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) has been dragged lower alongside the broader financial sector, with the sector ETF falling almost 11% YTD and over 7% this month alone. Selling pressure has been amplified by spreading fears around private credit exposure, moving from alternative asset managers to major banks with lending ties to that space. JPM has felt the brunt of it, falling almost 9% this month and now trading nearly 16% off its 52-week high.

As a result, its RSI has dipped toward 32, approaching short-term oversold territory. At the same time, its forward P/E has fallen to nearly 12, a clear value signal for one of the world's most profitable financial institutions.

That said, technical caution is warranted. The stock is now trading below all key moving averages, and the broader financial sector remains in a firm downtrend, so timing any entry carefully matters here.

Fundamentally, the story remains intact. In Q4 2025, JPM reported EPS of $5.23, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93, with quarterly revenue rising 7.1% year-over-year to $45.8 billion.

Analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with a price target suggesting nearly 20% upside, making this a stock worth watching closely for signs of sector stabilization.

Bank of America: Deep Value With an Income Kicker

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) has faced similarly intense selling pressure, declining 13% this month and now down just over 15% year to date, for largely the same reasons as JPMorgan.

But the selloff has pushed BAC's valuation into increasingly attractive territory. Its forward P/E has fallen to 9.4, firmly in value territory for a large-cap financial, and the stock currently offers a 2.5% dividend yield, providing income for investors willing to be patient.

Like JPM, the technical picture calls for caution, with BAC trading below all key moving averages and the financial sector yet to show meaningful stabilization. Investors looking to build a position may want to wait for the stock and sector to find support and begin forming a base before committing.

Analysts, however, are clearly constructive, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating and a price target of $60.30, implying nearly 30% upside from current levels, making this one of the more compelling risk-reward setups on this list if the sector turns.

Toyota Motor Corporation: An Earnings Beat Washed Out by Market Fear

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) has declined by more than 15% from its February highs and is down 13% this month alone, despite posting a strong earnings beat just weeks ago.

The global automotive giant reported Q3 fiscal 2026 EPS of $6.26 on Feb. 6, handily beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.91. The stock initially traded higher in the days that followed, but has since been swept lower by the broader wave of market fear and uncertainty.

That disconnect between business performance and share price is precisely what makes Toyota worth watching.

The stock now trades at an oversold RSI alongside a forward P/E of 9.78, which is attractive for a company of Toyota's scale and global reach.

Crucially, the stock remains above its 200-day SMA, suggesting its longer-term uptrend is still technically intact despite the near-term turbulence.

Net institutional inflows over the prior 12 months add further weight to the bull case, as does the analyst consensus Moderate Buy rating with a price target implying nearly 38% upside potential, the highest upside on this list.

Unilever plc ADR: A Failed Breakout Into a Major Support Zone

Unilever plc (NYSE: UL) rounds out the list as a consumer defensive giant that has pulled back sharply after a failed breakout above $70. That failure triggered a fast move lower back into a key support zone near $60, resetting the stock's forward P/E to 15.9 and pushing its RSI to 27, deeply oversold territory. The stock also offers a 3.4% dividend yield, providing an income cushion while investors wait for a potential recovery.

What makes Unilever particularly interesting at this level is the higher timeframe context. Despite the near-term breakdown, the stock remains above key moving averages on its monthly chart and is sitting on a significant long-term support zone near $62.

Analyst sentiment is more neutral, with a consensus Hold rating, and institutional activity has been relatively flat, with inflows roughly offsetting outflows. But for investors and short-term traders alike, an RSI of 27 combined with a sharp flush into major support makes this a compelling oversold watch candidate.

If buyers step in and support firms, Unilever could set up as a strong oversold bounce opportunity.

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