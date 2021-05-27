5 Oilfield Services Stocks Countering Industry Headwinds
Oil and Gas- Field Services
Schlumberger Limited SLB Baker Hughes Company BKRHalliburton Company HAL Oceaneering International, Inc.OII Smart Sand, Inc. SND
Click to get this free report
Smart Sand, Inc. (SND): Free Stock Analysis Report
Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII): Free Stock Analysis Report
Halliburton Company (HAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
TechnipFMC plc (FTI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Baker Hughes Company (BKR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Schlumberger Limited SLB Baker Hughes Company BKR
Click to get this free report
Smart Sand, Inc. (SND): Free Stock Analysis Report
Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII): Free Stock Analysis Report
Halliburton Company (HAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
TechnipFMC plc (FTI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Baker Hughes Company (BKR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.