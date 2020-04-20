5 of the Biggest Winners From Oil's Descend to a 21-Year Low
Oil Slips to 21-Year Low Key Factor Behind the Drop Winners & Losers From the Historic OPEC+ Deal to Cut Output Aviation, Refiners Poised to Gain $25-billion federal aid Southwest Airlines Co LUV the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Magellan Petroleum Corporation TELL Murphy USA Inc. MUSA Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR Oil Price Drop a Boon for Emerging Markets Azure Power Global Limited AZRE Solar Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Click to get this free report
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Free Stock Analysis Report
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Azure Power Global Ltd. (AZRE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Magellan Petroleum Corporation (TELL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Click to get this free report
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Free Stock Analysis Report
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Azure Power Global Ltd. (AZRE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Magellan Petroleum Corporation (TELL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.