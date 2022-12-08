5 of the Best Gifts for Women on Amazon Prime

Shopping for the special woman in your life can be a challenge. You may be inclined to buy jewelry, but what if you miss the mark and purchase something that's not her style and difficult to return?

That's why you may be better off doing your shopping on Amazon. Right now, there are a host of women's products you can scoop up at a discount. These five in particular might make a woman in your life very happy.

1. Amazon Essentials women's puffer vests

The fall season can be tricky. It's cold enough that you need an extra layer, but not so cold that you want to bundle up. Enter the puffer vest. It's a stylish way to stay warm but not too warm, and right now, the Amazon Essentials brand has women's vests discounted to $18.00. These normally retail for almost $50, so that's a great deal.

Better yet, as a Prime member, you can take advantage of the Try Before You Buy program, which lets you pay nothing, try on a given item, and only have your credit card charged if you want to keep it.

Of course, if you're big on surprise gifts, that won't work. But if you have a spouse or partner who intercepts all Amazon packages anyway, you might as well take advantage of the Try Before You Buy option and bill this as an early holiday gift.

2. The Fitbit Charge 5

Know a woman who's trying to get in shape, or who's big into fitness and likes knowing how far she's walked? A fitness tracker can make for a great gift, and now, Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $99.95. That's a savings of $50. To make it an extra special gift, spring for some extra bands in a variety of colors to kick things up a notch on the fashion front.

3. The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

If there's one thing most women don't like doing, it's vacuuming. And if there's one thing a lot of women inevitably get stuck doing, it's vacuuming. So if you're willing to invest in your partner's happiness, you may want to treat her to a robot vacuum that will get your home nice and clean on its own. This Roomba model is available on Amazon for $349, which is $200 off its normal price.

4. The Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer, 10 Quart, 9-in-1 Rotisserie and Convection Oven

Know a woman who loves to cook? This handy gadget has multiple functions, making it easy to air fry, bake, broil, roast, toast, and more. It's on sale right now for $109.95, down from $169.99.

5. Cleverfy Shower Steamers

Most women would give anything to be able to just kick back and relax. So why not give the gift of aromatherapy? You can buy a 12-pack of these shower steamers for $23.39, which is a roughly 30% discount.

These deals on Amazon won't last forever, so if you still have gift items to cross off your list, it pays to get moving. The good news is that as a Prime member, you'll be eligible for free two-day shipping, so even though we're inching closer to the December holidays, there's plenty of time for your orders to arrive at your door.

