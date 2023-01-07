5 of the Best Deals in the McDonald's Mobile App

Some days, the easiest solution to ensure you eat is to stop for fast food. While fast food meals are generally more affordable than sit-down meals and certainly a lot quicker, it can be easy to spend more money than you plan. However, you can avoid overspending and keep more money in your bank account by taking advantage of fast food deals. Here are some McDonald's mobile app deals that are a win for your wallet.

1. $0.99 for any size hot or iced coffee

If you have already left the house but forgot to bring your tumbler full of coffee, the McDonald's app has a deal for you. You can get any size cup of hot or iced coffee for $0.99. At just over $1 with taxes, this is the perfect way to get the fuel you need to conquer your busy day.

2. 20% off any purchase of $5 or more

If you're picking up food for the whole crew and plan to ring up a pricey bill, you may want to put this deal to use. By activating it in the mobile app, you can get 20% off any purchase of $5 more (excluding tax). The savings could add up, especially when placing a large order.

3. $1 breakfast sandwich

If you're running out the door and are too rushed to eat breakfast, why not stop at McDonald's? During breakfast hours, you can get a $1 breakfast sandwich. Most breakfast sandwiches qualify for this promotion -- however, the steak, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich is excluded. You don't have to spend much money to enjoy a filling breakfast.

4. $5 meal combo

It's still possible to get a $5 lunch or dinner if you use mobile app deals. McDonald's has this bargain buy available in its app: $5 Big Mac, 10-piece chicken McNuggets or Quarter Pounder with cheese, medium fries, and a medium soft drink. All you have to do is pick your favorite entree item, and you'll have yourself an affordable meal.

5. $1 basket of fries

Are you trying to make your way through an afternoon slump? A snack is a perfect solution, and I'd argue that fried potatoes are the best kind of snack to have. You can score a basket of fries at Mcdonald's for $1. This tasty treat makes for a cost-effective way to fill your belly.

Use the mobile app to stay on budget and earn rewards

Don't let these McDonald's deals go to waste. In addition to money-saving offers, you can earn reward points on your orders. You'll earn 100 points for each dollar that you spend. Plus, you can take advantage of in-app bonus rewards offers. You can redeem your rewards points for free food and drinks, which gives you another way to stretch your money further.

Take the extra step to save money

It's possible to satisfy your fast food cravings without ignoring your personal finance goals. Many fast food restaurants have mobile apps that allow you to get a better deal on your next meal. Use them to spend less, get more, and keep your budget on track.

