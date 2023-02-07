5 of the Best Costco Deals for February 2023

For many people, an annual Costco membership more than pays for itself. That's because the warehouse club giant offers great deals on a host of products year-round. And if you do a lot of shopping there, you might rack up a much lower credit card tab than you would at supermarkets and big-box stores.

Meanwhile, Costco also offers limited-time deals on top of its already low prices. Here are some worth checking out this month.

1. $250 off Lenovo Flex 16-inch FHD Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop

Maybe you've had the same laptop for several years and it's starting to lose steam. Or maybe you're starting a small business and need a new laptop to do your work. Either way, now's a great time to score $250 off of this Lenovo model. It comes with an integrated webcam, a backlit keyboard, and a two-year warranty.

Since we're still deep in the throes of winter, now's a good time to tackle indoor home organization projects -- before spring arrives and you need to dive into things like gardening. Costco is selling this storage system at a great price this month. It has a 600-pound weight capacity, and its height can be adjusted to accommodate your space and belongings. All told, it adds up to 120 cubic feet of storage.

3. $700 off of Samsung 30 cu. ft. Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher

Need a refrigerator upgrade? Now's a good time to check out this model being offered at a deep discount by Costco. Not only does Costco's offer include free delivery and installation, but you'll also get a three-year warranty. Plus, you'll have the option to have your old fridge hauled away at no charge.

4. $5.30 off Bounty Advanced Paper Towels (12-count)

If you have a messy household that tends to see its share of spills, then you need a tough paper towel like Bounty to tackle the cleanup. Right now, Costco is offering a nice discount on a 12-pack of Bounty. You may want to consider stocking up on two packs if you go through paper towels a lot.

5. $8 off Starbucks K-Cups (72 count)

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to grow your savings account balance, then making your own coffee at home rather than buying it daily at a coffee shop could help you achieve it. To that end, Costco has a great discount on Starbucks K-Cups. Buy a bunch, and you can enjoy the same great coffee you're used to at a fraction of the cost of buying it at a Starbucks location. And you may even find that you're able to save time on the way to work by not having to wait in long lines at the Starbucks drive-thru.

These are just a few of the excellent deals you might come across when you shop at Costco this month. It pays to browse online or walk through your local warehouse club store to see what other products are heavily discounted in February.

