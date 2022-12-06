5 of the Best Costco Deals for December 2022

If you shop at Costco on a regular basis, you're probably used to snagging your fair share of discounts. But the great thing about Costco is that it frequently offers extra sales on top of its already low prices. The result? A lower credit card tab for you.

Meanwhile, you may have a number of holiday gifts left on your list at this point. And you may have some items on your personal shopping list you didn't find on sale during Black Friday or Cyber Monday. In that case, it pays to head over to your local Costco in December. And you may want to keep an eye out for these discounted items in particular.

1. iRobot Roomba vacuum for $100 off

If you have pets or children, then you probably have a perpetual need to vacuum. You could do that work yourself or program a robot to do it for you. If the latter sounds like a better option, then you may want to scoop up a Roomba vacuum at Costco in December to get it on sale.

2. Apple Watch Series 8 for $25 off

If you've been wanting to treat yourself or a close family member to an Apple Watch, then now's a good time to do it. Costco is discounting the Series 8 in December. It comes loaded with enhanced features that can help you better track your health and stay in touch with people while on the go.

3. Keurig single-serve coffee maker for $40 off

Store-bought coffee can be a nice treat. But it can also get very expensive, especially if you're an avid coffee drinker. That's why now's a good time to purchase a Keurig -- either for yourself or a special person in your life who can't start their day without a cup of joe.

4. Whirlpool refrigerators for $180 to $350 off

Maybe you cooked up a storm over Thanksgiving only to toss out leftovers due to a lack of fridge space. If that's the case, now may be a good time to upgrade. Costco has Whirlpool refrigerators on sale this month, so it pays to take a look and see if you're ready to swap your old fridge for a new one.

5. Ghirardelli chocolate squares for $3.50 off

Whether you need a gift for an aunt, your child's teacher, or yourself, there's perhaps nothing better than the gift of chocolate. Right now, Costco is selling large bags of Ghirardelli assorted chocolate squares for $3.50 off its already affordable price. You can stock up on enough sweets to last until next Christmas without breaking the bank.

These are just five of many great deals you'll find at Costco right now. It pays to give your warehouse club store a visit this month and see what else you find. And if you're not up for battling crowds, shop online instead. Costco's website is loaded with discounted products you can arrange to have shipped to your door, so it really doesn't get more convenient than that.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Maurie Backman has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.