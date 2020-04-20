5 of 6 Bank of Israel MPC members voted to cut key rate to 0.1% -minutes

JERUSALEM, April 20 (Reuters) - Five of six rate setters at the Bank of Israel voted to cut the benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI to 0.1% from 0.25% on April 6, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.

The other member of the monetary policy committee supported a reduction of the key rate to 0%.

"The committee members emphasized that they will expand the use of existing tools, including the interest rate tool, and will be able to operate additional tools, to the extent that the (coronavirus) crisis lengthens and it is necessary in order to achieve the monetary policy goals and to moderate the negative economic impact resulting from the crisis," the minutes said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

