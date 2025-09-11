5 Non-Tech Nasdaq Stocks to Buy That Helped the Index Surge in 2025

Wall Street has been witnessing an astonishing rally since the beginning of 2023 barring some minor fluctuations. The rally has been primarily driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) technology boom globally. Generative and agentic AI have transformed the entire landscape of the information technology sector worldwide.

Consequently, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 43.4% and 28.6%, respectively, in 2023 and 2024. However, toward the beginning of 2025, a section of economists and financial experts claimed that the AI saga was overhyped and the Nasdaq Composite looked likely to face hurdles due to its extremely overstretched valuation.

However, as we are in the ninth month of 2025, the above-mentioned theory has been proved wrong. The AI momentum is rock-solid and it has been expanding its periphery, scale and magnitude day by day. As a result, the Nasdaq Composite is up 13.5% year to date. On Sept. 10, the index closed at an all-time high of 21,886.06 after touching an intraday all-time high of 22,000.97.

Despite the fact that the Nasdaq Composite is a tech-laden index, several non-tech Nasdaq-listed stocks have skyrocketed this year, aside from large technology behemoths. Investment in these stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank should be fruitful in the near-term.

Five such non-tech Nasdaq Composite-listed stocks are: Hasbro Inc. HAS, Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. IBKR, Celsius Holdings Inc. CELH and Medpace Holdings Inc. MEDP. Each of our picks currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hasbro Inc.

Hasbro is focused on high-margin segments such as Wizards, Licensing and Digital, which support its bottom-line growth. Also, HAS’ focus on the entertainment pipeline, strategic partnerships and product innovations bodes well.

Hasbro is actively leveraging partnerships to accelerate growth across digital gaming, licensing and entertainment platforms. In the second quarter of 2025, HAS expanded its strategic partnerships to strengthen its digital and licensing businesses.

By 2027, digital gaming and licensing partnerships are projected to contribute about 25% of corporate revenues. Additionally, HAS anticipates growth in gaming-related revenues, encompassing board games, trading cards, digital licensing and video games.

Although tariff uncertainty and supply-chain disruptions are concerns, HAS raised its full-year 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. Strong performance in the Wizards segment, games portfolio, licensing partnerships and digital initiatives are encouraging for HAS’ prospects.

Hasbro has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 6.6% and 21.5%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.7% over the past 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc.

Robinhood Markets operates a financial services platform in the United States that allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. HOOD buys and sells Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using its Robinhood Crypto platform.

Given the higher retail participation in markets, HOOD’s trading revenues are expected to improve in the near future. Buyouts and product diversification efforts to become a leader in the active trader market will likely bolster its financials.

HOOD’s second-quarter 2025 results were aided by solid trading activity and growth in net interest revenues. HOOD’s vertical integration will likely enhance its product velocity. Further, a robust liquidity position will help HOOD to sustain share repurchases.

Robinhood Markets has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 35.8% and 42.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2% over the past 30 days.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc.

Interactive Brokers Group’s efforts to develop proprietary software, lower compensation expenses relative to net revenues, enhance its emerging market customers and global footprint, along with relatively high rates, are expected to continue aiding revenues. We project total net revenues (GAAP) to see a CAGR of 6.5% by 2027. IBKR’s initiatives to expand its product suite and the reach of its services will support financials.

IBKR has been undertaking several measures to enhance its global presence. In August 2025, it launched zero-commission U.S. stock trading in Singapore. In July, it launched NISA accounts to help Japanese investors build wealth tax-free.

In May, IBKR extended the trading hours for Forecast Contracts to nearly 24 hours a day. In April, IBKR launched the prediction markets hub in Canada to capitalize on the rising demand for event contracts.

Interactive Brokers Group has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 8.9% and 11.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.5% in the past 60 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc.

Celsius Holdings specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. CELH markets Celsius?, the calorie burner, through Celsius Inc., which is its wholly owned operating subsidiary. CELH sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels.

CELH’s products are produced in Mooresville, NC, and Monroe, WI. Celsius Holdings is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. CELH serves customers in the United States and internationally.

Celsius Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 77.7% and 54.3%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 8% over the last 30 days.

Medpace Holdings Inc.

Medpace Holdings is a scientifically-driven, full-service clinical contract research organization that provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

MEDP also offers bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. MEDP operates in North America, Europe and Asia.

Medpace Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 16.8% and 10.8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 10.3% over the past 60 days.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

