5 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now -- Including Amazon.com

Who wouldn't be interested in some Warren Buffett stocks to consider for their portfolio? After all, Buffett's investing chops have not been exaggerated. He increased the value of his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) by 5,500,000% (nearly 20% annually) over 60 years. In contrast, the S&P 500 index of 500 of America's biggest companies gained about 39,000% (10.4% annually, on average) over the same period.

Here, then, are some stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that you might want in your own. Do note, though, that the days of Buffett himself making all the investment decisions (often in consultation with his late business partner Charlie Munger) are over. He now has two investing lieutenants, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, so some stocks in the portfolio may be their picks.

1. Amazon

You might know that Berkshire Hathaway owns multiple insurance and energy operations, along with companies such as Dairy Queen International, See's Candies, Fruit of the Loom, and the entire BNSF railroad. Buffett has long avoided many high-tech companies, but yes, his company now owns shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) -- some 10 million shares, in fact, per the latest disclosure.

You might want to consider buying Amazon stock, too, because it still has enormous growth potential. It features a hugely dominant online marketplace, but it's also home to a major cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Its shares are appealingly valued at recent levels, too, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34, well below the five-year average of 46.

2. Lennar

You may not be very familiar with Lennar (NYSE: LEN), but it's a major homebuilder in America, and its future is promising because America needs many more homes -- especially affordable ones for young first-time home buyers. If interest rates drop in the near future, that could spur home buying, though a recession could thwart that trend.

Near term, it's hard to know what will happen, but Lennar's long-term outlook is promising. Patient investors can collect a dividend that recently yielded 1.5% -- and that has grown by an annual average rate of 33% over the past five years.

Lennar shares are reasonably priced at recent levels, too, with a price-to-sales ratio of 1, on par with its five-year average, and a forward P/E of 13 above the average of 9. It's a new holding for Berkshire, and Berkshire already owns 3% of the company.

3. Chevron

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is Berkshire's fifth-largest stock holding, and Berkshire now owns close to 7% of the energy giant. It's another dividend-paying stock, with a recent fat 4.5% yield. It's also been a big stock repurchaser, with its reduced share count leaving each remaining share more valuable.

Why might you buy Chevron stock? Well, thanks to various investments (such as its purchase of Hess), it stands to collect a lot of free cash flow in the years ahead -- which can be used to pay dividends and increase dividends. Chevron is also well positioned to profit from both traditional energy sources as well as alternative energies.

Chevron's forward P/E was recently 20, a bit above its five-year average of 14, suggesting it's somewhat overvalued. You might wait for a lower price, or buy into it incrementally, or just buy anyway -- as long as you plan to remain invested for many years.

4. UnitedHealth Group

Berkshire was in the news recently, for buying into the beleaguered health insurer UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). It's a new holding for Berkshire, and was recently the 18th-largest position in the portfolio

Shares of the insurer were recently down 39% year-to-date, in part due to the fact that it's being investigated by the Department of Justice for possible Medicare fraud. Also, its CEO has just stepped down. For those who see such issues as temporary and surmountable, this is a good buying opportunity.

You can be sure the company's management is working to turn things around, and simple demographics paint a promising future, too, as our growing and aging population will continue to need healthcare -- and medications. (UnitedHealth includes the pharmaceutical specialist Optum.)

5. Berkshire Hathaway

A last Berkshire Hathaway stock to consider is Berkshire Hathaway itself. It's built to last, after all, and is likely to keep growing over time, though not at the breakneck speeds of yore, perhaps. Buffett is stepping down at the end of the year, but he'll still be around, and his successor, Greg Abel, is a promising choice.

Berkshire Hathaway doesn't pay a dividend, but when it's under new management, that might change. It has all depended on whether there were more productive ways to deploy the company's cash. So far there have been, but Abel might decide differently. Investing in Berkshire means you'll always be a part-owner of any stock in Berkshire's portfolio.

Give any or all of these companies some consideration for your own portfolio. And know that you can always take the easier (and also effective) path, recommended by Buffett himself, of opting for a simple, low-fee index fund.

Selena Maranjian has positions in Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Chevron, and Lennar. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

