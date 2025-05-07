5 No-Brainer AI Stocks to Buy in May

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be the most transformative technological revolution since the advent of the internet. Economic forecasts project that AI could add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, fundamentally reshaping industries from healthcare and finance to manufacturing and entertainment.

Unlike previous technological shifts, AI's unique capacity for autonomous learning, decision-making, and problem-solving creates exponential value across virtually every sector of the economy. This unprecedented economic potential has ignited a global race for AI dominance among corporations and nations alike.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

For investors seeking exposure to this technological revolution, the following five companies represent compelling opportunities. Read on to find out more about these incredible AI pioneers.

The semiconductor innovator

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is gaining ground on Nvidia with its new MI325X AI accelerator, boasting massive memory bandwidth and strong generative AI performance. Microsoft plans to deploy the chip across its Azure cloud, giving AMD a powerful boost in visibility and adoption. With demand for AI infrastructure surging and AMD offering a more cost-effective alternative to Nvidia's H100 and H200, this stock stands out as a high-upside pick in the accelerating AI race.

The cloud computing titan

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) continues to lead in AI infrastructure through its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division, which reported $29.3 billion in revenue for first-quarter 2025, marking a 17% year-over-year increase. AWS has expanded its AI offerings with its Nova family of models, including Nova Premier for complex reasoning tasks and Nova Sonic for speech-to-speech applications, enhancing its capabilities across both text and multimodal AI domains.

In the consumer space, Amazon has integrated generative AI features across its platforms, with Nova Sonic already powering elements of Alexa+ and the widely available Rufus shopping assistant. Nova Sonic particularly stands out for its ability to understand speech in different speaking styles while generating natural-sounding responses, with Amazon claiming it achieves 46.7% better accuracy than competing models in noisy environments and maintains lower operating costs.

With AWS positioned to grow beyond a "multi-$100-billion-dollar revenue run rate business" due to AI, according to CEO Andy Jassy, Amazon remains exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for AI solutions across both enterprise and consumer markets.

The essential equipment supplier

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is the sole manufacturer of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, which are critical for producing the most advanced semiconductors used in AI applications. These machines enable the creation of chips with extremely fine features, essential for high-performance AI processing.

ASML's unique position in the semiconductor supply chain makes it a pivotal player in the AI industry, regardless of which chip designers lead the market. Its functional monopoly on EUV lithography also gives the company a formidable economic moat.

The specialized computing provider

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) develops high-performance data centers tailored for AI workloads. These facilities are built to support dense deployments of graphics processing units (GPUs), which are essential for large-scale model training and inference.

The company is expanding aggressively, with new campuses engineered for energy efficiency and advanced cooling. As demand for AI compute surges across sectors, Applied Digital is positioned to benefit by providing scalable, cost-effective infrastructure to enterprise and cloud clients. This makes it a compelling infrastructure-level play in the AI buildout.

The social media innovator

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has shifted from an AI underdog to a front-runner with the release of its Llama 4 family of open-source models. The company's new multimodal systems -- Llama 4 Scout and Maverick -- can process text, images, video, and audio, and a larger "Behemoth" model is in training to rival the best in class.

This surge in AI development is translating to real-world results. Meta AI now serves nearly 1 billion monthly active users across all Meta platforms combined, while WhatsApp's total user base exceeds 3 billion monthly users. WhatsApp has emerged as the primary platform where users engage with Meta AI, driving most one-on-one AI interactions. In April 2025, Meta launched a stand-alone Meta AI app, signaling its intent to compete head-on with OpenAI and Alphabet.

The bottom line? Meta is well-positioned to lead in consumer AI -- and that fact makes its stock an attractive buy right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $613,546!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $695,897!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 893% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 162% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. George Budwell has positions in Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.