5 New American Women Quarters Coming in 2024

It took a long time for the U.S. Mint to finally put a real woman on American currency – more than 200 years after the United States formed as a nation. The first woman to make an appearance was Susan B. Anthony, the women’s rights advocate and abolitionist whose image was put on $1 coins beginning in 1979. Before that, only fictional women appeared in currency. Today, you’ll find numerous real women on currency through the Mint’s American Women Quarters series, and five new women will appear in 2024.

According to a blog on the U.S. Mint site, the series is part of a four-year program that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by U.S. women. The program began in 2022 and will continue through 2025. The Mint will issue up to five new reverse designs each year as part of the series.

The front of each quarter still features a likeness of George Washington, but with a different design showing the first president facing right. This was the recommended design for the 1932 quarter to mark Washington’s 200th birthday, but officials instead went with the left-facing John Flanagan design.

The U.S. Secretary of the Treasury selected the honorees for the women’s quarter program after consulting with the Smithsonian Institution’s American Women’s History Initiative, the National Women’s History Museum, and the Congressional Bipartisan Women’s Caucus. In 2021, the American public was invited to submit recommendations for potential honorees through a web portal established by the National Women’s History Museum.

In 2024, five new women will be featured as part of the program. Here’s a look:

Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray : Poet, writer, activist, lawyer, and Episcopal priest

: Poet, writer, activist, lawyer, and Episcopal priest Patsy Takemoto Mink : First woman of color to serve in Congress

: First woman of color to serve in Congress Dr. Mary Edwards Walker : Civil War-era surgeon, women’s rights and dress reform advocate

: Civil War-era surgeon, women’s rights and dress reform advocate Celia Cruz : Cuban-American singer, cultural icon, and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century

: Cuban-American singer, cultural icon, and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century Zitkala-Ša: Writer, composer, educator, and political activist

The first two years of the series featured these women:

2022

Maya Angelou : Poet, writer, performer and social activist

: Poet, writer, performer and social activist Dr. Sally Ride : Physicist, astronaut, educator and first American woman in space

: Physicist, astronaut, educator and first American woman in space Wilma Mankiller : First woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation

: First woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation Nina Otero-Warren : Women’s suffrage leader and the first woman superintendent of Santa Fe public schools

: Women’s suffrage leader and the first woman superintendent of Santa Fe public schools Anna May Wong: First Chinese American film star in Hollywood

2023

Bessie Coleman : First African American and first Native American woman licensed pilot

: First African American and first Native American woman licensed pilot Edith Kanakaʻole : Indigenous Hawaiian composer and custodian of native culture and traditions

: Indigenous Hawaiian composer and custodian of native culture and traditions Eleanor Roosevelt : Equality advocate, reformer, first lady and author

: Equality advocate, reformer, first lady and author Jovita Idar : Mexican-American journalist, activist, teacher and suffragist

: Mexican-American journalist, activist, teacher and suffragist Maria Tallchief: America’s first prima ballerina

The following five women will appear on the quarters beginning in 2025:

Ida B. Wells : Investigative journalist, suffragist and civil rights activist

: Investigative journalist, suffragist and civil rights activist Juliette Gordon Low : Founder of the Girl Scouts organization

: Founder of the Girl Scouts organization Dr. Vera Rubin : Astronomer who pioneered work on galaxy rotation

: Astronomer who pioneered work on galaxy rotation Stacey Park Milbern : Activist for people with disabilities

: Activist for people with disabilities Althea Gibson: Multi-sport athlete and first Black athlete to break the color barrier at the highest level in tennis

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 New American Women Quarters Coming in 2024

