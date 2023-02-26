5 Neurodivergent-Friendly Money Tips

The term "neurodivergence" describes differences in brain function. Neurodivergent people have different strengths and weaknesses from those with typical neurological functioning or neurotypical people. As such, it can be a struggle for many neurodivergent people to manage their finances.

If this resonates with you, keep reading. Whether you spend money impulsively, forget to pay your bills, or find it challenging to stay committed to your money goals, you're not alone. The following tips may help you manage your money and reach your personal finance goals with greater ease.

1. Use automation to your advantage

Many neurodivergent people struggle with working memory, so it can be difficult to remember to handle necessary financial tasks. You may want to use automation tools if you struggle to remember to save money or pay bills.

Here are two ideas:

Automate your savings. If you're finding it difficult to reach your savings goals, you may want to automate the savings process. You can set up automatic transfers and have money automatically transferred to your savings account regularly.

If you're finding it difficult to reach your savings goals, you may want to automate the savings process. You can set up automatic transfers and have money automatically transferred to your savings account regularly. Enable automatic bill pay. You can set up automatic bill payments for some bills, including credit card payments. This move can help you avoid missed and late payments.

2. Set alerts and reminders

If automation isn't for you, that's okay. Another technique that may help you reduce forgetfulness is to use alerts and reminders. Find a strategy that won't overwhelm you. Here are a few ideas a try:

Set up payment reminders. You can set up payment due date alerts for some bills, like credit cards. You'll get a reminder by email or text message that your credit card payment is due soon.

You can set up payment due date alerts for some bills, like credit cards. You'll get a reminder by email or text message that your credit card payment is due soon. Use your mobile phone to stay on track. You can set up reminders to alert you of important tasks or use your phone's calendar to track when bills are due.

You can set up reminders to alert you of important tasks or use your phone's calendar to track when bills are due. Use a paper and pen. If you prefer a non-electronic approach, you may want to try using a paper calendar or colorful sticky notes to remember important dates.

3. Gamify the process

As someone with ADHD, I get bored quickly; I have to be interested in something to remain focused. Gamifying a boring task can help me focus better. You may want to gamify your money matters. Whether you're working to pay off debt, trying to reach a savings goal, or hoping to get better at following a budget, you may be more successful by making it fun. Consider these options:

Make it interactive. Budgeting apps may be helpful if you like technology. These apps allow you to set goals and monitor your progress and can make managing your finances more interesting.

Budgeting apps may be helpful if you like technology. These apps allow you to set goals and monitor your progress and can make managing your finances more interesting. Track your progress. Tracking your progress may help you stay focused. Whether you use a spreadsheet or create colorful charts and graphs, you may find that seeing your progress enables you to stay on track with your goals.

Tracking your progress may help you stay focused. Whether you use a spreadsheet or create colorful charts and graphs, you may find that seeing your progress enables you to stay on track with your goals. Celebrate your wins. Give yourself credit for all your hard work. You may stay more committed by rewarding yourself as you make progress. Start with small goals and work your way up from there.

4. Log out of shopping apps to reduce overspending

You're not alone if you suffer from impulsivity. Many neurodivergent people overspend and struggle with credit card debt. You may find it easier to manage your spending by logging out of shopping apps and websites as soon as you place an order. It will take more effort to log back in and place another order, which may deter you from making unnecessary purchases.

5. Don't be afraid to ask for help

No one can do it all alone, and it's okay to ask for help. If you're finding it difficult to manage your financial matters independently, don't hesitate to get assistance. If you live with family, a trusted roommate, or a partner, you could ask them to share some of the household financial responsibilities so you feel less overwhelmed.

Find what works best for you

No one solution works for everyone. You may need to experiment to find what strategies work well for you. Much of the typical financial advice only works well for the neurotypical brain. If you're neurodivergent, don't be afraid to get creative and think outside the box so you can master your money in a way that works best for you.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.