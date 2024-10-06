5 ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

Money is tight these days due to inflation, rising housing costs and slow wage growth, but finding items to cut from your budget can always help. If you’ve reviewed your budget and don’t know where else to cut costs, consider taking inspiration from frugal people.

In a recent YouTube video, frugal living expert Austin Williams discussed items typically considered “necessities” that frugal people don’t buy. Here are the top five that you may be able to reevaluate and eliminate from your spending, as well.

New Cell Phones

Apple recently debuted the new iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, which start at $799 and $899, respectively. Other brands have similarly expensive smartphones available, though the average price is just under $300.

It’s tempting to buy the newest smartphones when they come out so you don’t miss out on the attractive features your old phone doesn’t have. However, if you’re trying to save money, you should probably resist buying one.

Williams recommends buying an older version for substantially less when you need to replace your phone. You can find great deals on resale sites like eBay, but make sure to vet any second-hand sellers carefully. Also, try to hold onto your phone for as long as possible to put off that purchase.

Single-Use Bottled Water

Many people consider bottled water a necessary purchase each time they visit the grocery store. After all, everyone needs to drink water to stay hydrated and healthy.

However, if you have access to clean tap water, single-use bottled water is more of a luxury than a necessity. Bought individually, the average cost of a 16.9 fluid-ounce bottle of still water is around $1.60. Given that the average person drinks 167 bottles each year, that’s over $250 per year spent on bottled water alone.

Plastic water bottles are convenient, but that convenience is costly. Instead of picking up a case of water at the grocery store or buying single water bottles when you go out, consider investing in one reusable bottle. It may be more expensive upfront, but you’ll soon save money by refilling your bottle with tap water.

Williams says, “You need water, but you don’t need private water.” Stick to the very inexpensive or even free water coming out of your tap as long as it’s safe to drink.

Work Lunch

When you’re stressed or tired from working, the convenience of buying prepared food to eat is very tempting. Whether you’re buying from your office cafeteria or a nearby restaurant, work lunches probably aren’t cheap. And unfortunately, the price of those work lunches adds up quickly. If you spend just $15 daily on lunch, that’s $75 per week or $3,750 over the whole year.

Instead, pack a lunch at home if you work out of the house. Some people hesitate to pack lunches because they’re short on time. One way to get around that is to meal prep and make several lunches at once. For example, on Sunday, you could make a large dish that you can eat all week at work. Planning and making your meals ahead of time will greatly reduce the temptation to buy expensive restaurant food, saving you money.

Amazon Prime Memberships

Everyone is living in an age of unprecedented convenience and immediacy. With just a few clicks, you can find something you want, order it and have it arrive at your door within a few hours. It’s easy to feel like convenience is a necessity when in reality, it’s a luxury.

Amazon Prime memberships are the perfect example. The annual Prime plan is currently $139, and is it really worth it? Most people are drawn to the free two-day shipping for Prime members, but you get fast free shipping on any Amazon order over $35 anyway.

Supplements

Nearly 75% of American adults take some dietary supplements, and the vast majority say they are essential to maintaining their health. These supplements may include multivitamins, minerals, amino acids, or specific vitamins, among others.

A bottle of supplements can cost anywhere from a few dollars to over $100. If that money is a meaningful investment in your health, it’s not something to cut from your budget. However, as Williams points out, the “scientific evidence of supplemental benefits is unclear.”

If you eat a balanced diet and don’t have any underlying health conditions, you may not need to buy supplements at all. Eliminating these recurring costs will save you lots of money in the long run.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

