While FAANG stocks have all reported earnings already, there are thousands of other companies that have not.

This week, over 1,000 companies will be reporting including many of the “old economy” companies, those that were cutting edge businesses when they launched decades ago and then went out of favor with investors.

But is the old economy about to rise again?

These five companies have excellent earnings surprise track records and some of them have outperformed the S&P 500 this year.

If you’re looking at the “old economy” for the next earnings trends, these are 5 earnings charts you must see.

5 Must-See Old Economy Earnings Charts

1. Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ

Mondelez was spun-off from Kraft Foods in 2012, but it’s business is nearly 100 years old as Kraft Foods was founded in Chicago in 1923. Mondelez has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in early 2022. That’s a great earnings surprise track record.

Shares of Mondelez are down 7.3% year-to-date but are out performing the S&P 500 which is down 18.2% in the same period.

However, shares aren’t cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 21.4.

Mondelez pays a dividend, which currently yields 2.5%.

Should Mondelez be on your short list?

2. Cummins Inc. CMI

Cummins is a leader in powertrains. It was founded over a hundred years ago, in 1919. Cummins has beat on earnings the last 2 quarters.

Shares of Cummins are up 12.1% year-to-date, easily beating the S&P 500 which is down 18.2% over that same time. But shares are still cheap, with a forward P/E of 14.

Cummins also pays a dividend, yielding 2.6%.

Should you jump into Cummins after this rally?

3. Albemarle Corp. ALB

Albemarle, the specialty chemicals producer which has a leading position in lithium, which is used in electric vehicle batteries, has beat on earnings 10 quarters in a row. It has only missed one time in the last 5 years, even with a pandemic.

Shares of Albemarle have bucked the negative trend and are up 19.7% year-to-date. Yet it’s still cheap, with a forward P/E of 13.1.

Albemarle also pays a dividend, yielding 0.6%.

Will Albemarle beat again and make it 11 in a row?

4. The Macerich Company MAC

Macerich is a mall REIT which operates 44 properties in big metro areas that specialize in entertainment and experiences. Macerich was founded in 1964 and went IPO in 1994.

It has beat 5 quarters in a row after a bunch of misses in 2020 when the pandemic hit.

After rallying in 2021, shares of Macerich have fallen 36% in 2022. They are dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of just 5.7.

Macerich is also paying a dividend, currently yielding 6.2%. The company also recently raised its dividend 13%.

Should income investors have Macerich on their short list?

5. The Hershey Company HSY

The Hershey Company was founded in 1894 with one basic product: the Hershey chocolate bar. Hershey has beat on earnings 9 quarters in a row.

Shares of Hershey have soared this year, gaining 24% year-to-date while the S&P 500 is down 18.2%. It has broken out to 5-year highs.

But shares aren’t cheap. Investors will pay a forward P/E of 29. It does pay a dividend, yielding 1.7%.

Is it too late to get into Hershey?



