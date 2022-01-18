5 Must-See Large Cap Earnings Charts

This is a shortened trading week due to the Martin Luther King Day holiday but that doesn’t mean it’s not filled with plenty to keep traders busy.

Fourth quarter earnings season heats up with about 100 companies expected to report. Among them will be many of the regional banks, but there will also be other large cap companies reporting that investors should be watching.

We’ll hear from a diverse group of large cap companies including manufacturers, industrials and transports.

These were some of the big winners over the last 2 years but, as a result, they’re no longer cheap.

Will valuation be a factor even for non-technology big cap companies in 2022?

5 Must-See Large Cap Earnings Chart

1. Fastenal FAST

Fastenal distributes industrial and construction supplies. It’s often a barometer for the manufacturing and construction industries.

Fastenal has beat 7 quarters in a row, so it has a great pandemic earnings surprise track record.

Fastenal shares continue to grind higher and added 17.3% over the last year as it hit new 5-year highs.

But shares have fallen 7% in the last month, on overall stock market weakness.

Will another beat send the shares higher?

2. United Airlines UAL

United Airlines has been a wild stock since the pandemic started as travel has had fits and starts.

United Airlines has beat 2 quarters in a row so it has put together a mini-streak.

It’s been a frustrating year for investors as shares are up just 9.8% during that time. Over the last month, as fears about Omicron have eased, the shares have rebounded 12.6%.

United Airlines isn’t a cheap stock on a P/E basis. It’s trading at 26x.

But with the recovery back on, is it time to get into United Airlines to start 2022?

3. Union Pacific UNP

Union Pacific operates a railroad on the West Coast and along the Mexico border.

Union Pacific has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters and has a pretty solid earnings surprise track record.

Shares are up 13.7% over the last year, as logistics have been hot, and in the last month, have fallen, but only 0.3%. It’s still trading near its 5-year highs.

Union Pacific isn’t cheap either, with a forward P/E of 22.

Is Union Pacific too hot to handle in 2022?

4. Intuitive Surgical ISRG

Intuitive Surgical makes the Da Vinci surgical system.

It has a great earnings surprise track record, having put together 10 earnings beats in a row. That’s impressive given the pandemic.

Intuitive Surgical recently gave preliminary Q4 procedure results, which were up 19% year-over-year. However, the delta and omicron variant outbreaks did impact the quarter.

Intuitive Surgical has been one of the most popular large cap growth stocks of the last 5 years. Shares are up 344% during that time.

But over the last month, shares have fallen 7.2% on growth stock weakness.

It still trades with a forward P/E of 56.

Is valuation an issue with Intuitive Surgical in 2022’s rising rate environment?

5. PPG Industries PPG

PPG Industries is in paints and coatings. It has beat 5 out of the last 6 quarters.

Shares rallied hard off the coronavirus lows in 2020 but over the last year, PPG Industries only gained 11.5%.

Over the last month, the shares have fallen, but only 0.5%.

Shares are not cheap, as PPG Industries trades with a forward P/E of 20.2.

What will be the catalyst to push PPG Industries to new highs in 2022?



Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.