It’s a busy week for earnings with hundreds of companies reporting. 6 out of the 7 Magnificent 7 stocks have now reported earnings, with only NVIDIA remaining, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t tune in.

There are plenty of technology companies still to report, along with restaurants, retailers, auto, chemical, and travel companies.

These 5 companies should give us some ideas about tariffs, what is happening with advertising, which is always the first to be cut in a recession, and the strength, or lack thereof, of the consumer.

What will they say about 2025 guidance?

5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week

1. AppLovin Corp. APP

AppLovin has beat on earnings 7 quarters in a row. It’s a nice earnings streak. Shares of AppLovin have turned around in the last month, gaining 38% but are still down 6.8% year-to-date.

AppLovin isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 45. A P/E ratio over 20 is considered to be high.

Will AppLovin beat on earnings again and will it matter for the shares?

2. Carvana Co. CVNA

Carvana has beat 3 quarters in a row. Shares of Carvana have soared in the last month, rising 60%. For the year, Carvana is also higher, rising 27.6%.

You’ll pay up for Carvana, though. It trades with a forward P/E of 70.

How much more is left in Carvana’s tank?

Crocs is an earnings all-star. It hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years, which includes the COVID pandemic. That’s impressive. Shares of Crocs are down 8% year-to-date.

Crocs is cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 7.5. A P/E under 10 is considered to be dirt cheap.

How will tariffs impact Crocs in 2025, if at all?

Pinterest missed last quarter, but it was only the second earnings miss in 5 years. It’s still an earnings all-star. Shares of Pinterest are down 5.2% year-to-date.

Pinterest is cheap, with a forward P/E of 15.5. But how is advertising holding up?

Will Pinterest rebound with an earnings beat this quarter?

5. Sweetgreen Inc. SG

Sweetgreen has the worst earnings surprise record of these 5 companies. It has missed on earnings 7 quarters in a row. Shares of Sweetgreen, once a darling of restaurant investors, have tumbled in 2025. It is down 39% year-to-date.

Sweetgreen also doesn’t have a forward P/E. Earnings are expected to be negative this year and in 2026.

Will Sweetgreen turn it around and beat on earnings this week?

