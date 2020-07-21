Earnings season continues to heat up. This week about 500 companies, including some of the hottest growth companies, are reporting.

But there are also many interesting companies in hot industries, like social media and casinos, reporting this week.

How are those industries handling this crisis?

Each is facing challenges due to the coronavirus. Some will see bigger recoveries and others will be seeing additional set-backs.

Several of these companies have excellent earnings track records over the last 5 years.

Will they beat again in Q2 even with the huge coronavirus impacts in the quarter?

5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week

1. Snap SNAP has only missed twice since its 2017 IPO, but one of those misses was last quarter. It didn’t matter for the shares, which have rallied 52% year-to-date. SNAP is looking to take out its IPO price. Yes, shares are still underwater. Will it do it on this report?

2. iRobot IRBT hasn’t missed since Zacks records began in 2017. That’s impressive. Shares have rallied 69% year-to-date but remain well below the 2019 all-time highs. Can it keep this momentum?

3. Lithia Motors LAD has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares have surged to new 5-year highs on the strength of new and used car sales. Consumers are buying cars so they don’t have to take public transportation and risk exposure to COVID-19. Shares are up 19% year-to-date. How much higher can they go?

4. Las Vegas Sands LVS has beat the last 2 quarters but shares remain down 30% year-to-date as the travel and leisure industry continues to struggle. Is this a buying opportunity?

5. Honeywell HON has only missed one time in the last 5 years and it was in early 2016. That’s impressive. Shares have bounced off their coronavirus lows but are still down 12.5% year-to-date. Is it a hidden gem?

