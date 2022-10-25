This week is considered by many to be the most critical of earnings season. Dozens of S&P 500 companies will be reporting including most of the FAANG stocks, Microsoft, Shopify and big oil companies ExxonMobil and Chevron.

If you want to know what the economy looks like, this week will tell us.

These five companies are some of the “must see” earnings reports this week.

They each have a good earnings surprise track record, even if shares are down this year.

Will the earnings report even matter this quarter? Or is guidance all that counts?

5 Must See Earnings Charts This Week

1. Microsoft MSFT

Microsoft has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was actually last quarter. What are the odds that it’s going to bounce back with another beat this quarter? Probably pretty high.

Microsoft shares are down 28% year-to-date. As a result, they’ve gotten cheaper, on a P/E basis. Microsoft now trades for 24x forward earnings.

Should investors be betting on Microsoft in 2022?

2. Visa Inc. V

Visa is the only company with a perfect record since it’s IPO, which happened to be in 2008. It doesn’t get enough credit for keeping this streak alive during the pandemic.

But in spite of the streak, shares are still down in 2022, falling 12%.

Visa isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 23.

Should Visa be on your short list?

3. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill is riding high on the back of its 6 consecutive earnings surprises.

But even the mighty Chipotle can’t escape the market downdraft. Shares of Chipotle are down 11% year-to-date.

Chipotle isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 47.

Is Chipotle one of the few growth stocks where investors still have to pay a premium?

4. Teladoc Health, Inct TDOC

Teladoc was a pandemic darling but it also has a solid earnings surprise track record. It has beat 4 quarters in a row.

But shares of Teladoc are down 73% year-to-date. There’s no P/E because the company is expected to lose $61.43 per share in 2022.

Is the selling over in Teladoc or is there still more to come?

5. Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK

Deckers Outdoor Corp. has two of the hottest brands in footwear: UGG and Hoka One One. It has beat 3 quarters in a row and has only missed one time in the last 5 years.

That’s an impressive streak, especially with an ongoing pandemic.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp. have actually been on the move higher heading into this earnings report. They are down just 1.3% year-to-date.

At 20x earnings, is Deckers a brand worth paying a higher valuation for?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of MSFT in her own personal portfolio.]



