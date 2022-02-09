About half of the S&P 500 has now reported earnings but there are still plenty of earnings reports still to come in some of the hottest areas for 2022 including hospitality, technology and retail.

This week, over 600 companies will report. Which ones should you be watching?

These 5 companies will be on everyone’s radar this week, especially Disney which has sunk almost 20% in the last 3 months.

Will an earnings beat even matter this week?

5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week

1. Disney DIS

Disney is coming off a rare earnings miss last quarter. There’s a lot of uncertainty regarding its hospitality and streaming businesses.

Is it all over done?

Shares are down nearly 20% in the last 3 months. Yet, Disney isn’t that cheap with a forward P/E of 34.

Do Disney shares have another leg down to go?

2. Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER

Uber has beat twice in a row but the Street has brushed that off.

Shares of Uber are down 21% in the last 3 months.

It’s still not earnings positive. Uber is expected to lose $1.05 in 2021 and another $0.67 in 2022.

At a time when investors care about earnings, will Uber’s earnings report be able to turn the tide?

3. Twilio TWLO

Twilio has one of the best earnings surprise track records this week. It is an earnings all-star. It hasn’t missed in 5 years.

Not only that, Twilio’s earnings beat have been huge the last 4 quarters with the average surprise 107%.

But Twilio’s shares continue to sink, falling 38% year-to-date.

Will the earnings report turn it around for Twilio?

4. Tapestry Inc. TPR

Tapestry has beat 6 quarters in a row. This retailer, which owns Coach and Kate Spade, has seen its shares fall 5.2% year-to-date.

Tapestry is cheap, with a forward P/E of just 10.9.

It’s also shareholder friendly, with a dividend currently yielding 2.6%.

If you’re interested in the retailers, should Tapestry be on your short list?

5. Expedia Group EXPE

Expedia has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters, including a big beat last quarter of 116%.

Shares of Expedia have hit new 5-year highs heading into this earnings report as the Street is bullish on travel for 2022.

Earnings are expected to jump to $7.29 in 2022 from $1.41 in 2021 as the world continues to recover from the pandemic.

At a forward P/E of 25, is all the good news already priced into Expedia’s shares?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.