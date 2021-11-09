Earnings season is still rolling on with over 1,000 companies expected to report this week.

This is the third big earnings week in a row.

We are in a new reality of three strong earnings weeks in a row due to all the IPOs and SPACs that have come on the market and are now reporting earnings around the same time.

That’s several hundred new companies that all need to report earnings.

This week, some of the newly public companies will be reporting, along with some pandemic favorites.

These 5 companies are some of the must-see earnings charts this week.

Will the earnings report provide a catalyst for the shares?

5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week

1. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN has beat and missed since its 2021 IPO. Shares have been on a wild ride, with a big sell-off, and now a big rally. Shares are now up 7.8% on the year. Will the earnings report give it another boost?

2. Poshmark, Inc. POSH has beat 3 quarters in a row and has a perfect earnings surprise record since its 2021 IPO. But the Street has really soured on this company as the shares have fallen 77% since the IPO and are trading near all-time lows. Is this a buying opportunity?

3. Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR has not missed since its 2019 IPO. That’s 9 earnings beats in a row, including during the pandemic. The company for freelancers, was a big pandemic favorite but the shares are down 19% year-to-date. Is the Street getting it wrong?

4. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT has beat 5 quarters in a row as consumers rushed out to buy boats during the pandemic. But the Street now thinks that those strong sales are over. But are they? Shares are up just 14% year-to-date and are now dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of 7.

5. Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR has missed twice in a row. This 2020 IPO is in the hot integrated payments industry but shares have fallen 18% year-to-date. Is the selling overdone?

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.