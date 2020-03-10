Earnings season is winding down, but there are still some key companies reporting in the coming few weeks including semiconductors and retailers.

But worries over the coronavirus impacts are overshadowing the end of earnings season.

Investors, however, can tune into those companies that are reporting earnings to hear directly from the companies what the outlook is and how big, or small, of an impact it may be having on business.

Not all of the impacts will be negative. Some businesses may actually see a spike in sales as a result.

These are five that investors might want to tune into to get the latest business impacts.

5 Must-See Earnings Charts for Coronavirus Impacts

1. Broadcom AVGO hasn’t missed since 2016. That’s impressive. But what’s happening to business now that the coronavirus has hit the global economy? Shares are down 21% over the last month.

2. Adobe ADBE has one of the best earnings charts for the entire month. It has only missed once since 2016 and shares were trading at 5-year highs until the coronavirus sell-off hit. Shares are down 17.4% in the last month. Is the selling overdone?

3. Gap Inc. GPS has beat twice in a row and has a new CEO. It’s also not going to spin off Old Navy anymore. Gap is a global company with stores around the world. What is happening to its global business? Shares are already at 5-year lows.

4. G-III Apparel Group GIII hasn’t missed since 2017 but that probably won’t matter this quarter as shares have sunk to new 5-year lows on fears over the consumer. G-III Apparel has exposure at the major department stores so if the consumer is going to pull back spending, they will feel it.

5. PVH Corp. PVH owns Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. Both are big in China and Europe. China has been shut down for nearly 6 weeks. Europe is just starting to see some shut downs. How bad has it hit business? PVH has fallen 27% in the last month. Is it over sold?

