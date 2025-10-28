5 Must See Earnings Charts That Aren't Mag 7 Stocks

This is a big week for earnings. Five of the Magnificent 7 stocks are reporting earnings so they are taking up all of the oxygen. But investors should be watching dozens of other popular companies set to report this week across many industries.

These other companies will provide insights into the consumer and tariffs.

Some of the companies reporting this week are earnings all-stars. Many of them are breaking out to new all-time highs.

How to Be an Earnings All-Star

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for 5 years. That period still includes the pandemic quarters.

But a select few companies are able to do it. Why do they succeed but others do not? It takes skill at managing both the business side and managing the communications with the analysts, so everyone is on the same page.

Will an earnings beat be a catalyst for these stocks this week?

5 Must See Earnings Charts This Week

1. ServiceNow, Inc. ( NOW )

ServiceNow has not missed on earnings in 5 years. It’s an earnings all-star.

Shares of ServiceNow are down 11.3% year-to-date. But earnings are expected to rise 20.8% in 2025 and another 17.9% in 2026.

Will ServiceNow beat again this quarter, and will it matter for the shares?

2. MercadoLibre, Inc. ( MELI )

MercadoLibre has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters but it’s coming off a miss last quarter.

Shares of MercadoLibre are up 34.4% year-to-date. It’s expected to grow earnings 12.8% in 2025 and another 49.5% in 2026.

Will MercadoLibre turn it around this quarter and beat?

3. Carvana Co. ( CVNA )

Carvana has beat 5 quarters in a row. Shares of Carvana are breaking out to new highs, up 79.4% year-to-date.

Earnings are expected to be up 229% in 2025 and another 33.6% in 2026.

Should Carvana be on your short list?

4. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. ( AEM )

Agnico Eagle Mines is one of the largest gold mining companies in the world. It has beat 14 quarters in a row. That’s an impressive earnings surprise track record, especially for a commodities company like Agnico.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Agnico Eagle shares have soared this year as gold prices have hit a record over $4,000/oz. It is up 99.6% year-to-date.

Earnings of Agnico Eagle Mines are expected to rise 72% in 2025.

Should a gold miner like Agnico Eagle Mines still be on your watch list?

5. Starbucks Corp. ( SBUX )

Starbucks has missed on earnings two quarters in a row. It is in the midst of a turnaround with new CEO Brian Niccol. Will it work?

Starbucks shares are down 5.6% year-to-date. Earnings are expected to fall 34.7% in 2025 but rebound by 21% in 2026.

Will Starbucks beat on earnings this quarter?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of SBUX in her own personal portfolio.]

