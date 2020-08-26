Earnings season is wrapping up but there are still over 220 companies expected to report earnings this week.

The end of earnings season always means one group: the retailers.

But there’s also a smattering of non-retail companies that are reporting now as well.

And some of those have the hottest earnings charts of the week.

It’s not easy to beat every quarter for several years. Yet some of these hot stocks are doing that, while breaking out to new 5-year highs.

5 Must-See Earnings Charts

1. Salesforce.com CRM kept its perfect earnings surprise track record intact this quarter as it blew out the number, beating by 114%. Shares were already at a 5-year high going into the number but the Street looks likely to reward this quarter.

2. Autodesk ADSK had only missed one time going into its earnings report but it came through with another beat. Shares are trading at 66x forward earnings. Will the 8% beat be enough to propel the shares higher?

3. Toll Brothers TOL beat the Zacks Consensus by 30% as it saw momentum build throughout the quarter. Its net signed contracts were up 26% in the fiscal third quarter, the highest in both number and dollars, ever for the company in the third quarter. Will shares regain the all-time high on this report?

4. PagSugero Digital PAGS operates a complete digital financial ecosystem in Brazil including POS devices to merchants, bill payments, and peer to peer transfers. It’s only missed once since 2018 so it has a good earnings surprise record. Shares are up big off the coronavirus lows as everything has gone digital during the crisis. Will it take out its old highs on another beat?

5. Dell Technologies, Inc. DELL has beat 5 quarters in a row. It hasn’t retaken its recent highs although it’s up off the coronavirus lows. It’s the cheapest of these 5 stocks, with a forward P/E of just 10. Is this a buying opportunity?

