Earnings season really kicks into high gear this week with over 900 companies expected to report including several of the Magnificent 7 companies and dozens of other S&P 500 companies.

Among them will be some prominent retailers and two energy giants. Thanks to two mega-deals that were only recently announced, the energy giants will be in the spotlight this week.

Additionally, energy prices are back up, which means earnings are too. Energy has the top sector rank.

But with a recession allegedly looming on the horizon, who would want to buy the retail stocks now? These three retailers are in different segments of the industry: furniture, shoes and the rural life. What will they tell us about the health of the consumer?

5 Must See Earnings Charts

1. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ( ETD )

Ethan Allen is a furniture retailer. It saw earnings soar during the pandemic, but the pandemic buying has receded. Ethan Allen has only missed one time in the last 5 years and it was in 2019, before the pandemic. That’s an impressive track record.

Shares of Ethan Allen have weakened in the last 3 months, falling 7.3%. It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of 8.8.

Ethan Allen is also shareholder friendly, with a dividend yielding a whopping 5.1%.

Is it too soon to consider a furniture retailer like Ethan Allen?

2. Deckers Outdoor Corp. ( DECK )

Deckers makes two of the hottest shoe brands in UGG and Hoka. It has an excellent earnings surprise track record with just 1 miss in the last 5 years, which was in 2021.

Shares of Deckers have been on an incredible 5-year run, gaining 328%, but have weakened recently, falling 7.7% over the last 3 months. Deckers isn’t cheap, with a forward P/E of 22.

Can Deckers beat again this quarter?

3. Tractor Supply Co. ( TSCO )

Tractor Supply, the rural retailer, had a tremendous streak of earnings surprises during the pandemic. It beat 12 quarters in a row. But in 2023, Tractor Supply has suddenly missed two quarters in a row. What’s going on?

Shares of Tractor Supply are up 118% over the last 5 years but have weakened in the last 3 months, falling 8.1% during that time. It’s not as expensive as some peers, however, with a forward P/E of 19.5.

Is this a buying opportunity in Tractor Supply?

4. Chevron Corp. ( CVX )

Chevron has beat 4 out of the last 5 quarters. But the shares mostly move on the price of oil and natural gas. Crude prices have rebounded back over $80 in recent weeks.

Shares of Chevron have outperformed the last 2 years, rising 39% but are down in the last 3 months, falling 1.3%. It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of 11.6.

Chevron pays a dividend, currently yielding 3.9%. The company also recently announced it was buying Hess, a big driller in Guyana.

Should Chevron be on your short list?

5. Exxon Mobil Corp. ( XOM )

Exxon Mobil is coming off a miss last quarter but it beat the prior 4 quarters. It’s been a big winner over the last 2 years, with shares up 71.7%. But over the last 3 months, the shares have fallen 6.6%.

Exxon Mobil is also cheap, and trades at the same P/E as Chevron, at 11.6. It, too, pays a dividend, yielding 3.4%.

Exxon Mobil recently announced it was buying Pioneer Natural Resources, the largest independent producer in the Permian Basin.

Is there more upside in Exxon Mobil shares?

[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns shares of CVX and PXD.]

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.