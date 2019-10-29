Earnings season rolls on with over 900 companies reporting this week including some of the key FAANG companies plus many of the hot growth stocks.

Not all are created equal. Some have great earnings surprise track records and others do not.

After the great rotation into value over the summer, has growth bounced back?

These five companies represent some of the hottest names in technology. Will beats by these companies take the markets higher?

5 Must See Big Tech Earnings Charts

1. Alphabet GOOGL put together 6 beats in a row but will it be enough? Revenue growth is finally slowing for the mega-cap tech company. It has always been one of the cheaper FAANG’s, by valuation. Will that continue?

2. Apple AAPL has broken out to new all-time highs this year in a big way. It also has a great earnings track record with just 1 miss in the last five years. But is the bullish story already priced in?

3. Facebook FB is coming off of 2 big quarterly misses in a row. It also is facing the backlash of having its CEO in the Capitol Hill spotlight in recent days. Shares haven’t done much in 2019, will that change soon?

4. MercadoLibre MELI saw lots of uncertainty after Amazon entered into several of its key markets, like Mexico, in 2018. But in 2019, 3 big beats in a row have calmed the jitters. The shares hit new 5-year highs this year. Is it too hot to handle?

5. Pinterest PINS is one of the tech unicorns that finally went public this year. It has beat once and missed once. Shares, however, are back near the IPO price. Is this a buying opportunity?

[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns GOOGL and FB in her personal portfolio.]

