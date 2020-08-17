Earnings season isn’t over even as about 90% of the S&P 500 has now reported.

This week there are over 200 companies expected to report earnings including many of the big cap retailers and a select group of really hot stocks that have been breaking out to new 5-year highs this year despite the pandemic.

It’s haves, and have nots, among the retailers. If you are in a “home” focused area of retail, then things are likely going well. This includes the home renovation companies, furniture and accessories.

Apparel has struggled and this is where some retailers have fallen into trouble.

Back to school is a big sales period for apparel retailers. What is happening with that push this year?

Which companies are set to weather the COVID-19 storm this year?

5 Must-See Big Cap Retail Earnings Charts

1. Walmart WMT has been a big winner during the coronavirus pandemic as online sales have soared. Shares are up 14.3% year-to-date. It has a good track record of beating with just 3 misses in the last 5 years. Will it blow it out this quarter?

2. Home Depot HD has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was last quarter, just as the pandemic hit. Investors didn’t care, though, as they’ve been piling into the shares again, pushing them up to 5-year highs. Shares are up 32% year-to-date. Is there more left in the tank?

3. The TJX Companies TJX is coming off a big miss last quarter. Remember, TJX is three companies: TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods. Home Goods likely had a good quarter, once its stores had reopened. But what will be the result of the apparel sales at the other brands? Shares are still down 2% year-to-date but they’re not cheap with a forward P/E of 100.

4. Lowes LOW has beat 4 quarter in a row and shares have soared 32% in 2020 to new 5-year highs. With a forward P/E of “just” 21, it’s the cheapest of these 5 retailers. Is it a hidden gem?

5. Ross Stores, Inc. ROST is coming off its first miss since 2017. Shares hit new 5-year highs in early 2020 but haven’t recovered it as Wall Street is concerned about apparel sales. Shares are still down 17% year-to-date. Is this a buying opportunity in a quality name?

