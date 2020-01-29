While only about 400 companies are expected to report earnings this week, it is one of the biggest weeks of earnings season as several of the FAANG companies and many other prominent, and popular, big cap stocks are reporting earnings.

These five companies fit into those categories.

They are large caps with big followings. Two of them are trading near 5-year highs.

One even has a perfect 5-year earnings surprise record.

Will these reports be market movers this week?

5 Must-See Big Cap Earnings Charts

1. Mastercard MA has one of the best charts on the Street. It hasn’t missed in five years. Shares have broken out to new all-time highs in 2020. With a forward P/E of 34, is the growth already priced in?

2. PayPal PYPL hasn’t missed earnings since Zacks data began in 2016. Shares are looking to break out, again, after hitting new highs in 2019. They trade at 33x. Is there more fuel left in the tank?

3. General Electric GE has mostly been on out of the news the past few months. It has put together 3 big earnings beats in a row, however. Shares are up 36% over the last year in rocky trading. Is the worst finally priced in?

4. Honeywell HON has a great earnings surprise track record. It has only missed once in 5 years. Shares have busted out to new 5-year highs recently. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 19.7. Is that too expensive for a non-tech company?

5. McDonald’s MCD has missed three quarters in a row. That hasn’t happened going back to 2008, when Zacks data began. The company recently installed a new CEO so that’s a wildcard with this earnings report. Investors should watch same-store-sales and any news on China.

