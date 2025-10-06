5 Must-Know Travel Card Benefits for Stress-Free 2025 Getaways

Going on vacation creates memories, but not always good ones. Flight delays and unexpected costs can hamper a trip. Worse yet, travel is becoming more expensive. The consumer price index for airfare has increased by 25% over the past year, according to the Federal Reserve of St. Louis.

Hotel rates are similarly increasing, with the average room in many cities now exceeding $200, according to The Wall Street Journal. Thankfully, the right travel credit card can save money and reduce stress while traveling.

Here are five must-know travel card benefits to use if the need arises.

Trip Delay and Cancellation Coverage

Life is unpredictable, and nothing is worse than a trip being cut short due to illness or severe weather. Some premium credit cards, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or the Capital One Venture X Rewards card, offer trip cancellation coverage that provides reimbursement for qualified cancellations or shortened trips.

Delay coverage is helpful when air travel is delayed for more than 12 hours. The Chase card, for example, provides up to $500 in coverage per passenger for meals and lodging. Some cards even offer luggage protection when problems occur.

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck Credits

Waiting in line at the airport isn’t a fun experience. TSA PreCheck or Global Entry make it possible to avoid much of that waiting, but both come at a cost. Americans can expect to pay up to $76.75 for five years, while Global Entry has a one-time fee of $120.

The right credit card provides a credit to cover that expense. Both offer holders dedicated assistance that lets you skip long lines, reduced wait times and more privacy. That’s a win-win-win for any regular traveler.

No Foreign Transaction Fees

Does your travel include visiting international locations? You can use your credit card in most destinations, but some credit cards charge travelers for making purchases in a foreign currency. This fee can be up to 3% of the total purchase and is reflected on your statement as a separate line item. This may not seem like much, but if you spend $4,000 on vacation, it can add an extra $120 to your balance.

Fortunately, there are plenty of credit cards that don’t charge foreign transaction fees. And, you don’t necessarily need a premium card to get this benefit.

Concierge Services

Travel credit cards offer cardholders a range of benefits. One such perk available to holders of premium cards is concierge services. Think of this concierge as similar to one you might find in a luxury hotel.

This service acts comparably to a travel agent, according to Chase. The concierge can aid with anything from snagging a reservation at a swanky hotel to concert tickets. Don’t expect the concierge to act like a personal assistant; rather, someone who can help with bookings or excursions while traveling.

Airport Lounge Access

Recharging at an airport is challenging, at best, especially if you have a long layover. Airport lounges make it easier to reduce stress by giving access to free Wi-Fi, food, drinks and even showers in some airports.

Some carriers may let travelers pay or redeem miles to gain entry, depending on elite status. However, some travel cards provide complimentary access to lounges. The Chase Sapphire Reserve and the Capital One Venture X Rewards card provide access, as do various airline cards.

Rewards credit cards are more than just tools to earn points to use on travel. Many travel cards include perks to reduce stress and offer peace of mind when the unexpected occurs. Read the fine print on your card to understand how the perks work.

