5 Multiline Insurers to Buy Amid Inflation, Softening Pricing

Product diversification has been helping Zacks Multiline Insurance industry players lower concentration risk, ensure uninterrupted revenue generation and improve retention ratio. Better pricing, prudent underwriting, increased exposure and faster economic recovery should benefit Oscar Health OSCR, Radian Group RDN, CNO Financial Group CNO, Pelagos Insurance Capital Limited PLGO and Horace Mann Educators HMN. Accelerated digitalization will help in the smooth functioning of the industry. The increasing acceptance of embedded insurance is also expected to drive the industry. Per a report in Financial Services, premiums from embedded insurance are projected to exceed $722 billion globally by 2030.

The solid capital level of multiline insurers will fuel merger and acquisition (M&A) activities. The Fed has kept interest rates unchanged so far in 2026 and has hinted at the possibility of a cut later this year. Though insurers are direct beneficiaries of an improved rate environment and rate cuts are headwinds, investment income is expected to remain strong, given insurers’ diverse investment portfolio as well as the continued growth of private market investments. Also, an investment portfolio skewed toward fixed-income maturities provides some upside. Continued inflation also acts as a drag, making repairs, medical care, and replacement costs more expensive. Insurers’ focus on personalizing offerings to enhance customer experience and leveraging digitalization is the key. Given moderating pricing and increased competition, pricing competition will likely improve, according to an Insurance Business report.

About the Industry

The Zacks Multiline Insurance industry comprises companies that provide single insurance coverage, bundling automobile, homeowner, long-term care, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses. The insured pays a single premium and is covered for many things through a single contract. These companies cover commercial and personal properties, automobiles, marine, livestock, aviation, personal accident, life, including permanent and term insurance, supplemental accident and health insurance, workers’ compensation, annuity products, private mortgage insurance, et al. The players also provide risk management services. Since the companies offer single insurance coverage for multiple products, customer retention improves. The insured stands to benefit from lower premium payments compared to paying individual premiums for insuring varied products.

4 Trends Shaping the Future of the Multiline Insurance Industry

Diversified Portfolio Supports Long-Term Growth: Multiline insurers benefit from diversified product portfolios, reducing reliance on any single business line and limiting concentration risk. Rising awareness of financial protection, increasing demand for customized insurance solutions and emerging opportunities in cyber, pet and green-energy insurance are expected to support premium growth. While lower interest rates may put pressure on life insurance earnings and catastrophe losses can affect non-life profitability, diversified operations and disciplined underwriting help mitigate these risks.



Softening Pricing Environment: Commercial insurance pricing is easing after several years of strong premium increases as improved industry capital levels and greater underwriting capacity intensify competition. With more insurers competing for quality business, pricing power is weakening, limiting premium growth and putting pressure on underwriting margins, especially if claims costs remain elevated. In this environment, disciplined underwriting, prudent risk selection and cost efficiency will be critical to sustaining profitability.



Merger & Acquisition Activity: Consolidation in the multiline insurance industry is expected to accelerate as insurers seek to expand across new products, markets and geographies while strengthening their competitive positions. Improved deal activity, particularly in technology-driven transactions, is likely to support growth following a slowdown caused by inflation. Insurers are increasingly acquiring insurtech firms to enhance digital capabilities, improve operational efficiency and deliver more innovative, customer-centric insurance solutions amid the industry's ongoing digital transformation.



Increased Adoption of Technology: Multiline insurers are increasingly adopting AI, advanced analytics, cloud computing, blockchain and automation to improve underwriting, claims processing and customer service. Digital distribution channels and real-time data enable more accurate risk assessment and personalized pricing. Continued investments in technology and analytics are enhancing operational efficiency, lowering costs and strengthening insurers' ability to compete in an increasingly digital marketplace. Per a Deloitte FSI Predictions article, insurers have the capacity to generate nearly $4.7 billion in annual global premiums from AI-related insurance, translating to a compound annual growth rate of around 80%.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bleak Prospects

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bleak prospects in the near term. The Zacks Multiline Insurance industry, housed within the broader Zacks Finance sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #169, which places it in the bottom 32% of 247 Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is the result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. The bleak outlook reflects that the industry’s earnings estimates have been revised 6.4% downward by analysts for the current year.



Before we present a few multiline insurance stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry vs. Sector and S&P 500

The Multiline Insurance industry has underperformed the sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite in a year. The stocks in this industry have collectively gained 4.8% year to date compared with the Finance sector’s increase of 5.9% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s rise of 9.7% in the same time frame.



Year-to-Date Price Performance



Current Valuation

On the basis of its trailing 12-month price-to-book (P/B), which is commonly used for valuing insurance stocks, the industry is currently trading at 2.98X compared with the S&P 500’s 8.09X and the sector’s 4.45X.



Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 2.98X, as low as 1.34X and at the median of 2.49X.

Price-to-Book (P/B) Ratio (TTM)





Price-to-Book (P/B) Ratio (TTM)



5 Multiline Insurance Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

We are presenting two Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks and three Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stocks from the Multiline Insurance industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Oscar Health: Headquartered in New York, NY, Oscar offers a differentiated, technology-enabled approach to health insurance, with a strong focus on the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Continued membership growth, stronger underwriting discipline, and increasing operating leverage position the company for sustained expansion. Expanding margins and long-term monetization of its technology platform add to the upside. Oscar sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSCR’s 2026 and 2027 earnings indicates 127.8% and 134.7% year-over-year increases, respectively. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 30.4%, better than the industry average of 12.4. It has a VGM Score of A.

Price and Consensus: OSCR



Pelagos Insurance Capital Limited: Headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, Pelagos Insurance provides insurance and reinsurance solutions across Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Its diversified business mix, disciplined underwriting, and robust capital base underpin resilient earnings and consistent book value growth through market cycles. Expanding underwriting partnerships, efficient capital deployment, and shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks contribute to the upside. Pelagos Insurance sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLGO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings indicates 97% and 17.6% year-over-year increases, respectively. It has a VGM Score of B.

Price and Consensus: PLGO

Horace Mann Educators: Headquartered in Springfield, IL, it is the largest financial services company serving the U.S. educator market. Niche focus, improving product offerings, better pricing and a strengthened distribution model are likely to benefit Horace Mann's first-quarter results. Earned premium growth ahead of loss cost growth is likely to have favored the combined ratio. Continued share buybacks are expected to have boosted the bottom line. It carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMN’s 2026 and 2027 earnings witnessed a 3.2% and 1.8% upward movement, respectively, in the past 60 days. Horace Mann has a VGM Score of B.

Price and Consensus: HMN

CNO Financial Group: Headquartered in Carmel, IN, this Zacks Rank #2 company is a top-tier holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States. CNO Financial is well-positioned to sustain growth, supported by solid collected premiums from its life and health insurance offerings, increased new annualized premiums and higher fee-based income. Positive industry trends, pricing adjustments and ongoing investments in technology are also contributing to the company’s momentum.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.2% and 9.8%, respectively. The consensus estimates for 2026 and 2027 earnings moved 1.8% and 1.9% north, respectively, in the past 60 days.

Price and Consensus: CNO

Radian Group: Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Radian Group is a credit enhancement company that supports homebuyers, mortgage lenders, loan servicers and investors with a suite of private mortgage insurance and related risk-management products and services. Radian Group’s heightened focus on the core business and services with higher growth potential ensures a predictable and recurring fee-based revenue stream. New business, combined with increasing annual persistency, should drive continued growth of the insurance-in-force portfolio. This Zacks Rank #2 mortgage insurer has been strengthening its capital position with capital contributions, reinsurance transactions and cash position. This helps Radian Group engage in wealth distribution via dividend hikes and share buybacks.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDN’s 2026 and 2027 earnings indicates 16.2% and 2.8% year-over-year increases, respectively. The expected long-term earnings growth is 7.7%. Radian Group has a VGM Score of B.

Price and Consensus: RDN











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CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pelagos Insurance Capital Limited (PLGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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