5 Most Underpriced Costco Items, According To a Superfan

Costco is known for its savings when you buy in bulk, but frequent shoppers will tell you there are other deals to be had that you might not even know about. We’re not just talking about the pizza and soda in the food court. GOBankingRates talked to a Costco superfan who says there are many items that you’ll see cheaper at Costco than anywhere else.

Apple AirPods (Third Generation)

Price: $139.99

Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com, says you don’t want to sleep on Costco’s Apple deals.

“It’s rare to find Apple products at a discount. However, Costco is currently offering the third generation Apple AirPods with a MagSafe charging case for $139.99 through May 7. That’s $40 off Apple’s price and $20 off Verizon’s price for the exact same item, making Costco’s deal the best bargain.”

Faux Orchid Arrangement

Price: $39.99

Landau says if you’re looking to bring a pop of color to your home, look no further than Costco.

“With spring in the air, you may be looking to incorporate a floral element into your home and/or office decor. Costco is selling a faux orchid arrangement for $39.99 through May 8. On the other hand, Staples offers a similar faux orchid arrangement for $44.69. By shopping at the warehouse club instead, you’ll save about $5.”

FRÉ Organic Argan Oil

Price: $19.99

Argan oil is known for its superior softening properties, and you can get a good deal on it at Costco.

“Regardless of the season, argan oil is a classic hair and skin care staple. And if you’re looking for a good deal on the product, Costco is offering a two-pack of FRÉ 100% pure and organic argan oil for $19.99 through May 21,” Landau says. “On FRÉ’s website, you’ll find a single bottle of this item for $35. When comparing both offers, Costco’s deal is essentially two for the price of one, and will save you over $40.”

Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shake

Price: $22.49 for 18

Stock up on these chocolate protein shakes for $1.25 each. At Walmart, these same shakes come in a four-pack that comes out to $2.10 apiece.

Echelon Stride 4S+ Treadmill

Price: $1,399.99

This treadmill is selling for $300 off the original price of $1,699.99 at Costco. This is part of their promotion where if you spend a certain amount, you receive a certain amount off your purchase. So, you could save even more if you bought more items. This same treadmill sells for $2,428.56 on ShopEZ USA.

