5 Most Popular Chains Among Boomers and the Deals To Get There

While boomers may no longer be the largest generation by population, they do have considerable spending power. According to the Allianz Global Wealth Report 2024, boomers are on track to become the richest generation in history, with savings far exceeding their predecessors.

Baby boomers are often considered brand loyalists, tending to stick with businesses they know and like. They are also known for seeking out money-saving deals. Here are the five most popular chains among the generation, according to research by YouGov and the deals that keep them coming back.

Baskin Robbins

Fan-favorite ice cream shop Baskin-Robbins topped the list for the most popular dining brand according to baby boomers. A commanding 84% of seniors had a positive opinion of the ice cream chain. The famed 31 flavors have been around since 1945, spreading to over 2,400 locations across the country. New Baskin-Robbins Rewards members receive a free ice cream scoop after making a purchase. Individuals enrolled in the Birthday Club rewards also receive a free ice cream scoop on their birthday.

Dairy Queen

Ranking second on the list, is another storied ice cream shop. Dairy Queen first opened its doors in 1940 in Joliet, Illinois. Over the course of the next 80 years, the ice cream parlor known for its gravity-defying Blizzards and mouth watering banana splits opened over 7,700 locations in 20 countries across the globe. DQ Rewards members receive points for purchases that can be redeemed for delectable treats. According to The Senior List, seniors 55 and up can receive 10% off or one free small drink.

Olive Garden

Family-friendly Italian chain Olive Garden received a 74% popularity rating among boomers. Savvy shoppers can get $6 take-home entrees with the purchase of an entree online or in-restaurant or sign up for the restaurant’s e-club to receive exclusive offers. The eatery is also known for its large portions, which make a great next-day lunch, making the meal a true bargain.

Wendy’s

Whether it’s the Baconator or the famous Frosty, boomers agree that Wendy’s can’t be beaten. The fast food restaurant scored a popularity rating of 73%, likely due to its inexpensive meals and familiar favorites. While the chain does not offer standard senior deals across all locations, shoppers can sign up for rewards or take advantage of limited-time deals such as $3 off a $15 or more purchase or $2 off a premium combo.

Cheesecake Factory

Rounding out the top five is The Cheesecake Factory. According to YouGov, 69% of boomers had a favorable opinion of the dining brand. While the restaurant does not offer senior discounts, it does have a comprehensive rewards program. The program promises “no points, just rewards” and offers personalized surprises, a birthday slice and access to reservations.

DoorDash fans can get $10 off when spending $40 or more on their next order by linking their Cheesecake Rewards account. The offer is available at DoorDash.com or through the app now through July 31, 2025.

Editor’s note: deals and discounts are subject to change.

