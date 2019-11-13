5 Most-Loved S&P 500 Stocks on Wall Street

The S&P 500 has gained solid momentum to start the fourth quarter with the index hitting new all-time highs. In fact, the benchmark crossed the 3,100 level for the first time in intraday trading on Nov 12 thanks to renewed trade deal optimism, better-than-expected earnings and monetary easing policy that whet the risk appetite of investors.



The United States is expected to sign a phase one trade deal with China later this month. On the Q3 earnings front, of the 447 S&P members that have reported results, 72.5% companies beat EPS estimates and 57.9% beat on revenues. The proportion of these companies beating EPS and revenue estimates is in the historical range.



Major central banks across the globe are taking steps to prop up slowing economic growth that have eased global recession concerns and in turn lifted investors’ confidence. The Fed has slashed interest rates three times so far this year and the European Central Bank also cut interest rates in a package of easing measures.



Given the bullishness and record-high market, we have screened for five S&P 500 stocks that are most loved by the brokerage firms with the help of the Zacks Stock Screener. The parameters include a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), VGM Score of A or B, highest percentage of buy ratings, estimated double-digit earnings growth for this year and a top-ranked Zacks industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AMETEK Inc. AME



Based in Berwyn, PA, AMETEK is one of the leading manufacturers of electronic appliances and electromechanical devices.



Zacks Rank: #2

VGM Score: B

Zacks Industry Rank: Top 10%

Fiscal 2019 Estimated earnings Growth: 25.5%

% of analysts with Strong Buy or Buy: 91.7%

YTD Return: 42.3%



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO



Based in Waltham, MA, Thermo Fisher Scientific is a scientific instrument maker and a world leader in serving science.



Zacks Rank: #2

VGM Score: B

Zacks Industry Rank: Top 33%

Fiscal 2019 Estimated earnings Growth: 10.8%

% of analysts with Strong Buy or Buy: 90%

YTD Return: 31.2%



IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV



Based in Durham, NC, IQVIA Holdings provides advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry.



Zacks Rank: #2

VGM Score: B

Zacks Industry Rank: Top 30%

Fiscal 2019 Estimated earnings Growth: 14.9%

% of analysts with Strong Buy or Buy: 84.6%

YTD Return: 21%



Lowe's Companies Inc. LOW



Based in Mooresville, NC, Lowe’s Companies is one of the leading home improvement retailers, which has its operations primarily in the United States, Canada and Mexico.



Zacks Rank: #2

VGM Score: B

Zacks Industry Rank: Top 22%

Fiscal 2019 Estimated earnings Growth: 10.3%

% of analysts with Strong Buy or Buy: 82.6%

YTD Return: 23.9%



Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ALXN



Based in New Haven, CT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of life-transforming drugs, for the treatment of patients with ultra-rare disorders.



Zacks Rank: #2

VGM Score: A

Zacks Industry Rank: Top 22%

Fiscal 2019 Estimated earnings Growth: 30.4%

% of analysts with Strong Buy or Buy: 82.3%

YTD Return: 12%



