5 Most-Loved ETFs to Start July

Last week, ETFs pulled in $3 billion in capital, pushing year-to-date inflows to $311.1 billion. U.S. fixed-income ETFs and international fixed-income ETF gathered $7.1 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively, per etf.com. Meanwhile, U.S. equity ETFs and commodities saw outflows of $3.5 billion and $2.9 billion, respectively.



As such, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF IEF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF SPTI, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYG and iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD dominated the top creation list last week.



The U.S. stock market was off to a strong start in July as a strong jobs report and drop in commodity prices brought back the lure for riskier assets. All the three main indexes logged in gains last week. Notably, the Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed, climbing 4.6%. It rose for five consecutive days last week for the first time this year. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 1.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added a modest 0.8% rise.



Job growth accelerated at a much faster pace than expected in June, indicating the strength in the labor market. The U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June, easing worries of an impending recession. The unemployment rate was 3.6%, while average hourly earnings grew 5.1% in June from a year earlier (read: 5 Sector ETFs That Show Promise After June Jobs Data).



The latest Fed minutes showed that the central bank is committed to bringing down inflation. This has raised investors’ confidence.



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF topped asset flow creation last week, gathering $2.8 billion in capital. It targets mid-cap U.S. Treasury bonds and tracks the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Index. With AUM of $22.3 billion, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF holds 12 bonds in its basket with weighted maturity of 8.60 years and an effective duration of 7.95 years.



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF charges investors 15 bps in fees per year and trades in an average daily volume of 7.4 million shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a High risk outlook.



SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)



SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has accumulated $1.5 billion in capital last week. It seeks to provide exposure to U.S. Treasuries that have a remaining maturity between 3 and 10 years. The fund has a weighted maturity of 5.64 years and an adjusted duration of 5.26 years (read: 5 Solid ETF Strategies for Second Half).



SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF charges investors 6 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4.2 million shares. It has AUM of $5.3 billion. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold).



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF topped the asset flow creation last year, gathering $1.3 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7% of assets. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while healthcare, consumer discretionary and financials round off its next four spots with a double-digit allocation each.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 6.5 million shares. It has AUM of $288.1 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)



iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has accumulated $1.2 billion in capital. It offers exposure to a broad range of U.S. high-yield corporate bonds by tracking the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF holds 1,271 securities with effective duration and average maturity come in at 4.32 years and 5.65 years, respectively (read: 10 Most-Heavily Traded ETFs of Q2).



iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is one of the most widely used high-yield bond ETFs with AUM of $14.3 billion and an average daily volume of 45.4 million shares. HYG charges 48 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 with a High risk outlook



iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)



iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF gathered $1.1 billion in capital. It offers exposure to a broad range of U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds by tracking the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF holds 2,486 securities in its basket with an effective duration of 8.73 years and an average maturity of 13.48 years.



iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has AUM of $32.4 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 20 million shares. LQD charges 14 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 with a High risk outlook.

