5 Most-Loved ETFs of the Best Week of 2024

Overall, ETFs pulled in $7.2 million in capital last week. U.S. fixed-income ETFs led the way higher with $3.1 million in inflows, followed by inflows of $1.9 million in U.S. equity ETFs and $1.3 million in leveraged ETFs.



iShares MBS ETF MBB, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF JNK dominated the top creation list last week.



Wall Street wrapped up the best week of 2024 with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gaining 2.7% and 4.2%, respectively. The large-cap index snapped three weeks of losses, while the Nasdaq ended four straight weeks of declines (read: 5 Leveraged ETF Winners on S&P 500's Best Week Since November).



The surge was driven by a renewed artificial intelligence craze after the tech titans — Alphabet GOOGL and Microsoft MSFT — fueled optimism following their blowout first-quarter earnings. The comments from both companies that spending on AI and cloud computing is paying off has erased all the pessimism brought in by Meta Platforms META after it issued weak revenue guidance and predicted higher capital expenses for 2024.



We have detailed the ETFs below:



iShares MBS ETF (MBB)



iShares MBS ETF topped the asset flow creation last week, gathering $1.2 billion in capital. It offers exposure to a broad range of U.S. mortgage-backed bonds, including those issued by government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, by tracking the Bloomberg U.S. MBS Index. It holds a broad basket of 10,835 bonds with an average maturity of 8.01 years and an effective duration of 5.79 years,



iShares MBS ETF has AUM of $28.9 billion and charges investors 4 bps in annual fees. It trades in average daily volume of 2.5 million shares.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has accumulated $783 million in its asset base. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.1% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while consumer discretionary, industrials and healthcare round off the next three spots with a double-digit allocation each (read: What is the Best S&P 500 ETF to Buy?).



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 5 million shares. It has AUM of $429 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has pulled in $738 million in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for no more than 7.1% of the assets. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is heavy on the information technology sector with a 29.3% share, while financials, healthcare and consumer discretionary round off the next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust charges investors 9 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 62 million shares. It has an AUM of $503.4 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF gathered $640.4 million in capital. It provides exposure to the broader stock market by tracking the CRSP US Total Market Index. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF holds a large basket of well-diversified 3,717 stocks with key holdings in technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, healthcare and financials (read: Big Tech Powers S&P 500's Best Week of 2024: 5 ETF Winners).



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF charges 3 bps in fees per year from investors and trades in an average daily volume of 3 million shares. VTI has amassed $376 billion in its asset base and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)



SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF saw inflows of $577 million. It provides diversified exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with above-average liquidity by tracking the Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index. It holds 1186 bonds in its basket with an average maturity of 4.91 years and an adjusted duration of 3.31 years.



SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has an AUM of $8 billion in its asset base while trading in an average daily volume of 5 million shares. It charges 40 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a High risk.

