5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week

Overall, ETFs pulled in $30.5 billion in capital last week, taking the year-to-date inflows to $361.2 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way higher with $21.3 billion in inflows, followed by $5.4 billion in U.S. fixed-income ETFs and $3 billion in international ETFs, per etf.com.



Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP and iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYG dominated the top creation list last week.



Wall Street logged the fourth consecutive week of gains, with November becoming the strongest month of the year. The Nasdaq Composite Index and S&P 500 are on track for their best month since July 2022 while the Dow Jones is gearing up for best month since October 2022.



Continued hopes that the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hiking campaign might be nearing an end has been a significant contributor to the stock market rally. Additionally, the gains were driven by the optimism over the holiday shopping season. Retailers, in particular, outperformed last week with the start of the holiday shopping season.



Notably, consumers spent a record $9.8 billion shopping online on Black Friday. This reflects an increase of 7.5% from last year's record-setting mark of $9.12 billion, according to Adobe (read: Hot Stock & ETF Deals for Cyber Monday).



We have detailed the ETFs below:



Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)



Invesco QQQ Trust is the top asset creator, pulling in $5.5 billion in capital. It provides exposure to the 101 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq by tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index. Invesco QQQ is heavily concentrated on the top two firms with a double-digit allocation, while other firms hold no more than 5.6% of the assets.



Invesco QQQ is one of the largest and most popular ETFs in the large-cap space, with an AUM of $223.1 billion and an average daily volume of 49 million shares. QQQ charges investors 20 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)



iShares Russell 2000 ETF has accumulated $2.7 billion in its asset base. It is the largest and most popular ETF in the small-cap space, with an AUM of $55.4 billion and an average daily volume of 36 million shares. iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds well-diversified 1,976 stocks in its basket and has key holdings in industrials, financials, healthcare, information technology and consumer discretionary.



iShares Russell 2000 ETF charges 19 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook (read: Are Small-Cap ETFs Too Cheap to Ignore?).



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has accumulated $1.8 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 507 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while consumer discretionary, healthcare and industrials round off its next three spots with a double-digit allocation.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4.6 million shares. It has AUM of $352.7 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook.



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has gathered $1 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, which equally weights the stocks in the S&P 500 Index. It holds 504 stocks in its basket and charges 20 bps in annual fees.



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has amassed $41.7 billion in its asset base. It trades in an average daily volume of 6 million shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold).



iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)



iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF saw an inflow of $1 billion last week. It offers exposure to a broad range of U.S. high-yield corporate bonds by tracking the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF holds 1,190 securities in its basket with an average maturity of 4.67 years and an effective duration of 3.57 years.



iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is one of the most widely used high-yield bond ETFs, with AUM of $16.8 billion and an average daily volume of 49 million shares. HYG charges 49 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.

