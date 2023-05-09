5 Most-Loved ETFs of Last Week

Overall, ETFs pulled in a modest $260 million in capital for the week (ending May 5), bringing total inflows of $111.7 billion year to date. Commodities led the way higher with $769.5 million in inflows, closely followed by $280.5 million in international equity ETFs and $240.3 million in inverse ETFs, per etf.com.



As such, Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG, Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, and BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF XONE dominated the top creation list last week.



Last week was marked with volatility, and Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 logged their worst week since March. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index managed to end the week in green and move toward yearly highs.



The Nasdaq maintained its strength on better-than-feared results from Apple AAPL. The tech titan beat estimates for both earnings and revenues, powered by a surprise boost in iPhone sales. Additionally, a rebound in regional bank shares after suffering early in the week added to the strength (read: Take a Bite of Apple With These ETFs Post Solid Q2 Earnings).



Further, upbeat job numbers pointed to a resilient labor market. The economy added 253,000 jobs in April, and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%.



We have detailed the ETFs below:

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)



Invesco QQQ topped asset flow creation last week, gathering $3.4 billion in capital. QQQ provides exposure to the 101 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq by tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index. Invesco QQQ is heavily concentrated on the top two firms with a double-digit allocation, while other firms hold no more than 6.3% of assets. The product is also heavily tilted toward information technology at 49.5%, while communication services and consumer discretionary round off the next two spots.



Invesco QQQ is one of the largest and most popular ETFs in the large-cap space, with AUM of $171.2 billion and an average daily volume of 54.6 million shares. QQQ charges investors 20 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 Stocks That Powered Nasdaq ETF Last Week).



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF saw an inflow of $804.4 million last week. It offers broad exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds by tracking the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF holds 10,887 securities in its basket with an average maturity of 8.63 years and an effective duration of 6.28 years.



iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has AUM of $90 billion and an average daily volume of 6.5 million shares. It charges 3 bps in annual fees.



Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV)



Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund saw gathered $756 million last week. It is the most-popular health care ETF and follows the Health Care Select Sector Index. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 65 securities in its basket, with pharma companies taking the top spot at 30.5% of assets while health care providers and services, health care equipment and supplies, biotech and life sciences tools & services recieve double-digit exposure each (read: Should ETF Investors at all Worry About Slowing U.S. Economy?).



Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund manages nearly $40 billion in its asset base and trades in a heavy volume of around 10 million shares. The expense ratio comes in at 0.10%. XLV has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has gathered $624.9 million in its asset base. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 506 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.1% of assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector while healthcare, financials and consumer discretionary round off its next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 3.6 million shares. It has AUM of $286 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium-risk outlook.



BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE)



BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has accumulated $451.9 million in capital. It follows the Bloomberg US Treasury One Year Duration Index, which contains U.S. Treasury securities that have an average duration of approximately 1 year. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF holds 56 bonds in the basket with an average maturity of one year and a duration of 0.98 years.



BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 257,000 shares. It has AUM of $615.1 billion.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV): ETF Research Reports

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO): ETF Research Reports

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.